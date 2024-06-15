close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Red Bull FIA demand questions Mercedes legality

Red Bull FIA demand questions Mercedes legality

Red Bull FIA demand questions Mercedes legality

Red Bull FIA demand questions Mercedes legality

Red Bull have submitted an unofficial request to the FIA over the legality of Mercedes' front wing.

George Russell first received the upgraded front wing in Monaco, with Lewis Hamilton gaining his update in Canada.

F1 Headlines: Mercedes could replace Hamilton THIS season as Verstappen confirms talks over SHOCK move

READ MORE: Mercedes F1 hopeful could REPLACE Hamilton this season after major FIA change

The changes to the W15 have benefited the team after Russell acquired pole position and a podium at the Canadian Grand Prix.

However, Formula1uno reports that Red Bull engineers, under the supervision of Paul Monaghan, will examine the new Mercedes front wing.

George Russell made the most of Mercedes' upgrades in Canada
Red Bull engineers will examine Mercedes' front wing

Is Mercedes’ front wing legal?

The request has been submitted to specifically monitor the flexing of the W15’s front wing and nose.

According to the FIA’s static checks, Mercedes' front wing has always been within the legal limits, but Red Bull are still suspicious of the upgrades.

There are concerns that the updated front wing flexes more compared to the initial specification, and the FIA will decide if there has been any infringement after the request is completed.

Despite the monitoring request, Red Bull’s team boss, Christian Horner, remained unbothered by Mercedes' pace advantage after the race.

READ MORE: Red Bull chief believes Mercedes 2025 transfer 'confirmed'

Related

Red Bull Mercedes Lewis Hamilton FIA George Russell
Horner issues Ricciardo F1 future warning with REPLACEMENT talks
Latest F1 News

Horner issues Ricciardo F1 future warning with REPLACEMENT talks

  • 2 hours ago
F1 icon delivers calculated prediction on Verstappen Red Bull future
F1 News & Gossip

F1 icon delivers calculated prediction on Verstappen Red Bull future

  • June 13, 2024 10:57

Latest News

24 Hours of Le Mans

The 24 Hours of Le Mans: Start times, schedule and TV

  • 8 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Former F1 star exposes FIA HYPOCRISY

  • 41 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

F1 icon delivers decisive Verstappen THEORY on Mercedes speculation

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Mercedes could replace Hamilton THIS season as Verstappen confirms talks over SHOCK move

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Horner issues Ricciardo F1 future warning with REPLACEMENT talks

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Red Bull FIA demand questions Mercedes legality

  • 3 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x