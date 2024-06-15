Red Bull FIA demand questions Mercedes legality

Red Bull have submitted an unofficial request to the FIA over the legality of Mercedes' front wing.

George Russell first received the upgraded front wing in Monaco, with Lewis Hamilton gaining his update in Canada.

The changes to the W15 have benefited the team after Russell acquired pole position and a podium at the Canadian Grand Prix.

However, Formula1uno reports that Red Bull engineers, under the supervision of Paul Monaghan, will examine the new Mercedes front wing.

George Russell made the most of Mercedes' upgrades in Canada

Red Bull engineers will examine Mercedes' front wing

Is Mercedes’ front wing legal?

The request has been submitted to specifically monitor the flexing of the W15’s front wing and nose.

According to the FIA’s static checks, Mercedes' front wing has always been within the legal limits, but Red Bull are still suspicious of the upgrades.

There are concerns that the updated front wing flexes more compared to the initial specification, and the FIA will decide if there has been any infringement after the request is completed.

Despite the monitoring request, Red Bull’s team boss, Christian Horner, remained unbothered by Mercedes' pace advantage after the race.

