Red Bull FIA demand questions Mercedes legality
Red Bull FIA demand questions Mercedes legality
Red Bull have submitted an unofficial request to the FIA over the legality of Mercedes' front wing.
George Russell first received the upgraded front wing in Monaco, with Lewis Hamilton gaining his update in Canada.
F1 Headlines: Mercedes could replace Hamilton THIS season as Verstappen confirms talks over SHOCK move
READ MORE: Mercedes F1 hopeful could REPLACE Hamilton this season after major FIA change
The changes to the W15 have benefited the team after Russell acquired pole position and a podium at the Canadian Grand Prix.
However, Formula1uno reports that Red Bull engineers, under the supervision of Paul Monaghan, will examine the new Mercedes front wing.
Is Mercedes’ front wing legal?
The request has been submitted to specifically monitor the flexing of the W15’s front wing and nose.
According to the FIA’s static checks, Mercedes' front wing has always been within the legal limits, but Red Bull are still suspicious of the upgrades.
There are concerns that the updated front wing flexes more compared to the initial specification, and the FIA will decide if there has been any infringement after the request is completed.
Despite the monitoring request, Red Bull’s team boss, Christian Horner, remained unbothered by Mercedes' pace advantage after the race.
READ MORE: Red Bull chief believes Mercedes 2025 transfer 'confirmed'
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
The 24 Hours of Le Mans: Start times, schedule and TV
- 8 minutes ago
Former F1 star exposes FIA HYPOCRISY
- 41 minutes ago
F1 icon delivers decisive Verstappen THEORY on Mercedes speculation
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Mercedes could replace Hamilton THIS season as Verstappen confirms talks over SHOCK move
- 1 hour ago
Horner issues Ricciardo F1 future warning with REPLACEMENT talks
- 2 hours ago
Red Bull FIA demand questions Mercedes legality
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul