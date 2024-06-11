Wolff shares Mercedes REVELATION with more to come

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has made an exciting revelation regarding the team's progress after a resurgent weekend at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Silver Arrows collected their highest points tally of the season in Canada with P3 and P4 as they look to make a return to the front of the grid.

The team looked fast all weekend, with Lewis Hamilton lighting up the time sheets in practice, and George Russell taking the Silver Arrows' maiden 2024 pole.

However, in the race, mistakes from Russell and a self-confessed poor showing from Hamilton meant a first victory since 2022 slipped out of the team's reach.

George Russell took pole in Canada, but mistakes let to a P3 finish

Lewis Hamilton bemoaned his own lack of qualifying and race pace in Montreal

Can Mercedes bring the fight to Red Bull, McLaren, and Ferrari?

Mercedes have fallen from their lofty standards since the introduction of new regulations in 2022, with their efforts to return to winning ways being continuously hampered by poor correlation between upgrade simulations and their actual effect come race weekends.

Wolff, though, has said that is now an issue they are overcoming, making an exciting revelation ahead of the next race.

“Since Imola we have taken the right steps and put parts on the car that [worked] and that is something we have struggled with in the last couple of years," Wolff explained.

“Directionally, we seem to be heading forward. We have new parts coming in Barcelona so I hope we can continue this positive trajectory."

Toto Wolff at the Canadian Grand Prix

Mercedes have now improved on their season-best points tally in consecutive races, and much of that owes to the upgrades which are steering performance in the right direction.

“We have brought so many new parts that have contributed milliseconds to more performance," Wolff later added. "That was a huge effort from the factory. I think the wheel has started to get some real motion now,"

“Bit by bit we have added more performance. Another step in Barcelona as we will see it on the stopwatch.

“Hopefully the next few races when there is a track you can overtake, it will be exciting.”

