Red Bull star's secret talent sparks UNUSUAL Hamilton comparison

One Red Bull star has sparked comparisons with Lewis Hamilton after online footage appeared showcasing some unexpected talents.

Hamilton is one of the most formidable names in Formula 1 having won seven world championships, but has not been shy to branch out and try new things throughout his time in the sport.

The Mercedes star has previously voice-acted in the movie franchise Cars and is reportedly set to make his acting debut in the highly-anticipated Brad Pitt F1 movie.

Aside from acting, music is a passion of Hamilton's, previously working alongside the likes of Major Lazer and also featuring in Christina Aguilera's 2018 track 'Pipe' under the pseudonym XNDA.

Lewis Hamilton is formidable on-track

Fashion is another passion for the seven-time world champion

Red Bull star sparks Lewis Hamilton comparisons

Hamilton has arguably made it more acceptable for other drivers within the sport to branch out and publicly showcase other skills and one name who appears to have done just that is Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson.

Lawson is a star of the Red Bull junior programme and a name hotly-tipped for a future place on the grid after impressing when filling in for Daniel Ricciardo after an injury put him out of action in 2023.

Liam Lawson has showcased his off-track talent on TikTok

However, The Kiwi's talents extend beyond being quick in a race car after recent footage appeared on Lawson's TikTok account.

The video showcases Lawson's singing voice, with the Red Bull junior star also seen playing the guitar.

Fans in the comments were left stunned by Lawson's talents, with some comparing him to Hamilton and even calling for a collaboration between the pair.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, another F1 driver who has showcased their musical talent, was also mentioned in the comments.

