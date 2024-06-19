close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Red Bull star's secret talent sparks UNUSUAL Hamilton comparison

Red Bull star's secret talent sparks UNUSUAL Hamilton comparison

Red Bull star's secret talent sparks UNUSUAL Hamilton comparison

Red Bull star's secret talent sparks UNUSUAL Hamilton comparison

One Red Bull star has sparked comparisons with Lewis Hamilton after online footage appeared showcasing some unexpected talents.

Hamilton is one of the most formidable names in Formula 1 having won seven world championships, but has not been shy to branch out and try new things throughout his time in the sport.

F1 Headlines: Hamilton handed blockbuster BOOST as Newey offer revealed by F1 champion

READ MORE: Ricciardo and F1 star blasted as 'CLOWNS' by former Dutch racer

The Mercedes star has previously voice-acted in the movie franchise Cars and is reportedly set to make his acting debut in the highly-anticipated Brad Pitt F1 movie.

Aside from acting, music is a passion of Hamilton's, previously working alongside the likes of Major Lazer and also featuring in Christina Aguilera's 2018 track 'Pipe' under the pseudonym XNDA.

Lewis Hamilton is formidable on-track
Fashion is another passion for the seven-time world champion

Red Bull star sparks Lewis Hamilton comparisons

Hamilton has arguably made it more acceptable for other drivers within the sport to branch out and publicly showcase other skills and one name who appears to have done just that is Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson.

Lawson is a star of the Red Bull junior programme and a name hotly-tipped for a future place on the grid after impressing when filling in for Daniel Ricciardo after an injury put him out of action in 2023.

Liam Lawson has showcased his off-track talent on TikTok

However, The Kiwi's talents extend beyond being quick in a race car after recent footage appeared on Lawson's TikTok account.

The video showcases Lawson's singing voice, with the Red Bull junior star also seen playing the guitar.

@liam_lawson30 Recorded in a studio… #formula1 #visacashapprb ♬ original sound - Liam Lawson

Fans in the comments were left stunned by Lawson's talents, with some comparing him to Hamilton and even calling for a collaboration between the pair.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, another F1 driver who has showcased their musical talent, was also mentioned in the comments.

READ MORE: F1 driver return confirmed ahead of Spanish Grand Prix

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton F1 Daniel Ricciardo Adrian Newey Brad Pitt
Red Bull target further F1 rivals after demanding Mercedes FIA probe
Latest F1 News

Red Bull target further F1 rivals after demanding Mercedes FIA probe

  • Today 08:28
Hamilton shares ADORABLE new snap alongside beloved pet Roscoe
F1 Social

Hamilton shares ADORABLE new snap alongside beloved pet Roscoe

  • Yesterday 22:57

Latest News

Latest F1 News

F1 legend confident in Verstappen Red Bull future prediction

  • 54 minutes ago
Spanish Grand Prix

F1 Spanish Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Barcelona

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Social

Red Bull star's secret talent sparks UNUSUAL Hamilton comparison

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Mercedes WARNED by F1 champion following upgrades

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton handed blockbuster BOOST as Newey offer revealed by F1 champion

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Wolff delivers 'back foot' verdict on 2026 regulations

  • 3 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x