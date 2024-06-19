F1 star drops MAJOR driver market hint with 2025 decisions looming

A soon-to-be out-of-contract F1 star has dropped a big hint as to when things could develop in the driver market for himself and others on the grid.

As things stand, nine seats remain up for grabs ahead of the 2025 season, with only 11 drivers having their future in the sport currently confirmed.

Many drivers are out of contract with their current teams at the end of 2024, which means we could see a big shake-up on the grid next season.

Two drivers have announced they will switch teams for 2025 so far, with Lewis Hamilton set to swap Mercedes for Ferrari, and Niko Hulkenberg doing likewise with Haas to Stake F1, soon-to-be Audi.

Several F1 drivers are out of contract at the end of 2024

Lewis Hamilton is set to swap Mercedes for Ferrari in 2025

Valtteri Bottas drops F1 driver market hint

One driver who is out of contract at the end of the 2024 season is current Stake F1 star Valtteri Bottas. The Finnish ace is a ten-time race-winner and 67-time podium finisher, but as yet, has not been snapped up for next season.

However, the ex-Mercedes driver recently discussed his future on the grid, and in doing so, may have dropped a big clue as to when things could develop for himself and others, hinting at an important couple of weeks ahead.

"I'm confident I'm going to get a seat, but obviously in this sport, nothing is confirmed so it’s never 100% sure until you are signed," Bottas recently told Motorsport.com.

"But how I see the situation at the moment I'm not worrying. It should be an interesting week or two ahead for sure."

Valtteri Bottas is yet to confirm his plans for 2025

Bottas further confirmed he wanted to speed up the process of securing his future.

"I think I need to make my choice quickly," the Finn admitted.

"Nothing has been signed yet from my side, but I'm still working with all the options and need to make a move soon.

"[Audi] is willing to wait for a long time. But I can't forever, so this team is definitely still an option but I don't think I have the time to wait for too long, so that's why I want to speed things up."

