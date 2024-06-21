Schumacher identifies Verstappen's KEY advantage at 'complicated track'

Ralf Schumacher has highlighted Max Verstappen's 'real advantage' over his Formula 1 rivals as the season nears its midway point.

Verstappen currently holds a 56-point lead over Ferrari star Charles Leclerc at the top of the drivers' standings as he chases down a fourth successive world title.

F1 Headlines: Driver SACKED as Marko admits contract mistake

READ MORE: Ferrari face Newey SNUB as rival signing favourites emerge

The Red Bull driver has won six races in 2024, the most recent of which coming last weekend in Canada, but hasn't had everything go his way in what has been an up-and-down campaign at times.

The normally untouchable Dutchman has already been beaten in Australia, Miami and Monaco, and hasn't been at his dominant best in a number of his victories.

Leclerc and McLaren star Lando Norris have put the 26-year-old under considerable pressure throughout the season, establishing themselves as genuine challengers to his stranglehold over the sport.

Ralf Schumacher is a six-time winner in F1

Max Verstappen clinched his 60th career win at the Canadian Grand Prix

Dutchman tipped to dominate in Barcelona

Despite his relative struggles, former F1 driver Schumacher - younger brother of legend Michael - believes Verstappen still has one key advantage over his rivals.

Writing in his Sky Sports Germany column ahead of this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, the ex-Williams driver admitted the reigning champion's car remains the best on the grid.

"Barcelona has always been a complicated track and always will be - the best car concept will win," the six-time race winner explained.

Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc have put Verstappen under pressure throughout 2024

READ MORE: Hamilton woes BLAMED for Silverstone ticket sales slump

"All the cars' weaknesses will be exposed.

"Ferrari will have a bit of trouble with tyre wear again, and Max Verstappen will have a real advantage with the Red Bull.

"This is a track that is no problem for Red Bull."

READ MORE: F1 legend set to make Red Bull return

Related