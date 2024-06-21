Schumacher identifies Verstappen's KEY advantage at 'complicated track'
Schumacher identifies Verstappen's KEY advantage at 'complicated track'
Ralf Schumacher has highlighted Max Verstappen's 'real advantage' over his Formula 1 rivals as the season nears its midway point.
Verstappen currently holds a 56-point lead over Ferrari star Charles Leclerc at the top of the drivers' standings as he chases down a fourth successive world title.
F1 Headlines: Driver SACKED as Marko admits contract mistake
READ MORE: Ferrari face Newey SNUB as rival signing favourites emerge
The Red Bull driver has won six races in 2024, the most recent of which coming last weekend in Canada, but hasn't had everything go his way in what has been an up-and-down campaign at times.
The normally untouchable Dutchman has already been beaten in Australia, Miami and Monaco, and hasn't been at his dominant best in a number of his victories.
Leclerc and McLaren star Lando Norris have put the 26-year-old under considerable pressure throughout the season, establishing themselves as genuine challengers to his stranglehold over the sport.
Dutchman tipped to dominate in Barcelona
Despite his relative struggles, former F1 driver Schumacher - younger brother of legend Michael - believes Verstappen still has one key advantage over his rivals.
Writing in his Sky Sports Germany column ahead of this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, the ex-Williams driver admitted the reigning champion's car remains the best on the grid.
"Barcelona has always been a complicated track and always will be - the best car concept will win," the six-time race winner explained.
READ MORE: Hamilton woes BLAMED for Silverstone ticket sales slump
"All the cars' weaknesses will be exposed.
"Ferrari will have a bit of trouble with tyre wear again, and Max Verstappen will have a real advantage with the Red Bull.
"This is a track that is no problem for Red Bull."
READ MORE: F1 legend set to make Red Bull return
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton DITCHES four wheels in unusual Mercedes switch
- 21 minutes ago
Schumacher identifies Verstappen's KEY advantage at 'complicated track'
- 1 hour ago
Shock Newey twist sparks CRYPTIC response from F1 champion
- 2 hours ago
Verstappen FIRES back after Silverstone ticket blame game
- 2 hours ago
F1 Practice Today: Spanish Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: FIA confirm check on Red Bull talent as Ricciardo tries out new race seat
- Today 05:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul