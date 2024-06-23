close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 Driver of the Day: What is it and how to vote for the Spanish Grand Prix

F1 Driver of the Day: What is it and how to vote for the Spanish Grand Prix

F1 Driver of the Day: What is it and how to vote for the Spanish Grand Prix

F1 Driver of the Day: What is it and how to vote for the Spanish Grand Prix

F1 Driver of the Day is back in 2024 to provide a sub-plot to the latter stages of every single race as fans get the chance to vote on the award.

Your chance to play a part on race day is TODAY (Sunday, June 23) at the Spanish Grand Prix.

F1 Headlines: Hamilton handed blockbuster BOOST as Newey offer revealed by F1 champion

READ MORE: Ricciardo and F1 star blasted as 'CLOWNS' by former Dutch racer

Launched back in 2016, Driver of the Day is an official F1 award, which creates much debate.

Remember, this is not about who wins the race or who has the fastest car. It’s the driver who has performed the best given the challenges he has faced on any given Sunday.

Who has won F1 Driver of the Day so far this season?

McLaren's Lando Norris finished second in F1's last outing in Canada, trailing winner Max Verstappen by less than four seconds.

The Brit, who claimed a sensational first win in Miami this season, received 24.7% of the votes, followed by Verstappen with 11.8%, and Lewis Hamilton with 9.5%.

READ MORE: F1 on TV: The definitive guide to how to watch the 2024 season live

Here is the full 2024 roll of honour:

Race Driver of the Day Finishing Position Votes
Bahrain GP Carlos Sainz 3 31.4%
Saudi Arabian GP Oliver Bearman 7 48.3%
Australian GP Carlos Sainz 1 38.4%
Japanese GP Charles Leclerc 4 23.8%
Chinese GP Lando Norris 2 26.4%
Miami GP Lando Norris 1 41%
Emilia Romagna GP Lando Norris 2 31.4%
Monaco GP Charles Leclerc 1 32.4%
Canadian GP Lando Norris 2 24.7%
Spanish GP
Austrian GP
British GP
Hungarian GP
Belgian GP
Dutch GP
Italian GP
Azerbaijan GP
Singapore GP
United States GP
Mexican GP
Brazilian GP
Las Vegas GP
Qatar GP
Abu Dhabi GP

How is F1 Driver of the Day chosen?

As we said, this is all about the F1 fans getting a chance to decide the award during every single race.

Voting opens during the latter stages of each race and closes when the race ends.

How to vote for Driver of the Day

It’s incredibly simple to get involved. You just need to go to the voting page on the official F1 website and cast your vote once the window opens.

Your next opportunity is Sunday, June 30, at the Austrian Grand Prix.

What is the prize for Driver of the Day?

Drivers do not receive a trophy, and there is no financial incentive. It is simply a recognition of a driver's performance from the viewing public.

READ MORE: F1 Schedule 2024: Full calendar with all you need to know about every grand prix

Related

Mercedes Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Lando Norris Hamilton 2024
F1 2024 Spanish Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
Spanish Grand Prix

F1 2024 Spanish Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

  • 3 hours ago
Wolff left UNIMPRESSED with Hamilton’s qualifying performance
Spanish Grand Prix

Wolff left UNIMPRESSED with Hamilton’s qualifying performance

  • Today 11:12

Latest News

Spanish Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Spanish Grand Prix times - Hamilton ends drought with SENSATIONAL Spanish GP result

  • 2 minutes ago
Spanish Grand Prix

Mercedes star makes STUNNING overtake to snatch early lead - Lap One report

  • 1 hour ago
Spanish Grand Prix

F1 Driver of the Day: What is it and how to vote for the Spanish Grand Prix

  • 9 minutes ago
Spanish Grand Prix

FIA hit MULTIPLE drivers with penalties at Spanish Grand Prix

  • 19 minutes ago
Spanish Grand Prix

Frustrated Ferrari star CHALLENGES team orders at Spanish GP

  • 47 minutes ago
Spanish Grand Prix

F1 Spanish Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Barcelona

  • 1 hour ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x