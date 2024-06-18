F1 star calls for investigation into 'PROBLEM' car
F1 star calls for investigation into 'PROBLEM' car
One of Formula 1's most experienced drivers has urged his team to address a problem which he believes hampered his chances of securing points at the Canadian Grand Prix.
The Montreal event was one of the most entertaining races of the year, with heavy rain causing havoc for drivers as they battled to keep their cars on the track.
F1 Headlines: F1 News Today: Red Bull TERMINATE recent contract as driver's daughter forces decision
READ MORE: Alonso breaks yet ANOTHER Schumacher record
Five vehicles failed to finish Sunday's showpiece, including both Ferraris and the Red Bull of Mexican star Sergio Perez.
Defending champion Max Verstappen got back to winning ways after a disappointing weekend in Monaco last time out, capitalising on a timely safety car to edge ahead of Lando Norris.
It was the Dutchman's sixth victory of the season - his 60th overall in F1 - as he extended his lead over Charles Leclerc at the top of the drivers' standings.
German laments 'missed opportunity'
In a thrilling opening period, Haas' gamble to start the race on wet tyres looked to have paid off handsomely, as Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg flew through the field unchallenged to break into the top 10.
Their progress was eventually halted however as teams got to grips with the testing conditions, with both drivers finishing in the bottom half at the end of a frustrating afternoon.
READ MORE: F1 star reveals Le Mans DREAM amid future uncertainty
Hulkenberg - who will join Sauber next season - lamented the performance of his car post-race, admitting an opportunity had been missed to score significant points.
With attention now turning to this weekend's race in Barcelona, the German called on the team to carry out an investigation into why his car was 'not fully healthy'.
"The missed opportunity was [Saturday] and generally all weekend,” Hulkenberg said, as reported by The Daily Express.
"The problem we've had on my car - that somehow it's not fully healthy, I think, on the aero side or somewhere.
"I still feel after the race that I have a problem with it, that is not fully at 100 per cent where we're supposed to be. But you know, obviously, you do what you can with what you have.
"The whole weekend, especially on my side of the garage, and from lap one, I didn't feel right and happy with the car and we need to investigate what was going on because that really compromised our weekend."
READ MORE: Horner DEFIANT on 2026 regulations amid criticism
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Red Bull under severe threat insists F1 team boss
- 15 minutes ago
F1 driver return confirmed ahead of Spanish Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Champion empathises with Verstappen retirement claims as controversial star could leave F1 THIS season
- 1 hour ago
F1 star calls for investigation into 'PROBLEM' car
- 2 hours ago
Sainz HITS OUT at Drive to Survive for misleading viewers
- 3 hours ago
Controversial star admits he could leave F1 THIS season
- Today 09:12
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul