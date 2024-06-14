F1 News Today: Newey 'signs secret deal' with rival as McLaren star admits being SCARED of car

Departing Red Bull design chief Adrian Newey is reported to have already agreed a $105 million deal to join a Formula 1 rival, which is being 'kept secret'.

McLaren star admits F1 car 'scared the crap' out of him

One of Formula 1's rising talents has admitted an experience in an old McLaren car 'scared the crap' out of him.

Red Bull chief SNUBS Hamilton and Norris with stunning Verstappen claim

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has delivered a staggering claim regarding the talents of Max Verstappen's Formula 1 rivals.

Horner fires fresh shot at Mercedes over upgrade claims

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has hit back at Mercedes after technical director James Allison suggested that Red Bull had brought 'a downgrade' to the Canadian Grand Prix.

Villeneuve RANTS at 'childish' Ricciardo again as war of words continues

Jacques Villeneuve has launched a new attack on Daniel Ricciardo after his intense criticism of the Australian kicked off a war of words between the two.

