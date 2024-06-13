F1 News Today: Verstappen describes 'ridiculous accusations' as Marko gives 'CONFIRMED' Mercedes transfer verdict

Max Verstappen has taken to social media in defence of girlfriend Kelly Piquet after the model accused online trollers of 'defamation'.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull chief believes Mercedes 2025 transfer 'confirmed'

The Red Bull Formula 1 team seemingly have insider knowledge of the Mercedes driver lineup for 2025.

➡️ READ MORE

Ricciardo reveals ANGER helping to resolve issues

Daniel Ricciardo says he is determined to retain some of the provocative emotions he felt in Canada, after scoring his first grand prix points of the season at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 icon tips Newey to join Hamilton at Ferrari

Former Formula 1 driver Gerhard Berger has foretold a partnership for the ages regarding the future of Ferrari.

➡️ READ MORE

SAVAGE Verstappen takes aim at McLaren star after victory

Canadian Grand Prix winner Max Verstappen targeted a McLaren driver after Sunday's chaotic race.

➡️ READ MORE

Related