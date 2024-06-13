close global

F1 News Today: Verstappen describes 'ridiculous accusations' as Marko gives 'CONFIRMED' Mercedes transfer verdict

Max Verstappen has taken to social media in defence of girlfriend Kelly Piquet after the model accused online trollers of 'defamation'.

Red Bull chief believes Mercedes 2025 transfer 'confirmed'

The Red Bull Formula 1 team seemingly have insider knowledge of the Mercedes driver lineup for 2025.

Ricciardo reveals ANGER helping to resolve issues

Daniel Ricciardo says he is determined to retain some of the provocative emotions he felt in Canada, after scoring his first grand prix points of the season at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

F1 icon tips Newey to join Hamilton at Ferrari

Former Formula 1 driver Gerhard Berger has foretold a partnership for the ages regarding the future of Ferrari.

SAVAGE Verstappen takes aim at McLaren star after victory

Canadian Grand Prix winner Max Verstappen targeted a McLaren driver after Sunday's chaotic race.

Sky F1 pundit continues Ricciardo DESTRUCTION as Red Bull chief fires blame at star driver - GPFans F1 Recap
Sky F1 pundit continues Ricciardo DESTRUCTION as Red Bull chief fires blame at star driver - GPFans F1 Recap

Verstappen hits out at 'ridiculous accusations' after furious Kelly Piquet post
Verstappen hits out at 'ridiculous accusations' after furious Kelly Piquet post

FIA chief admits concern as F1 champion blasts 'DANGEROUS' rule changes

Ricciardo F1 future being 'protected' by Horner

F1 fan 'NIGHTMARE' revealed after extraordinary late grand prix snub

F1 News Today: Verstappen describes 'ridiculous accusations' as Marko gives 'CONFIRMED' Mercedes transfer verdict

Sky F1 pundit continues Ricciardo DESTRUCTION as Red Bull chief fires blame at star driver - GPFans F1 Recap

Marko reveals Covid diagnosis as Red Bull chief provides health update

