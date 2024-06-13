F1 News Today: Verstappen describes 'ridiculous accusations' as Marko gives 'CONFIRMED' Mercedes transfer verdict
F1 News Today: Verstappen describes 'ridiculous accusations' as Marko gives 'CONFIRMED' Mercedes transfer verdict
Max Verstappen has taken to social media in defence of girlfriend Kelly Piquet after the model accused online trollers of 'defamation'.
Red Bull chief believes Mercedes 2025 transfer 'confirmed'
The Red Bull Formula 1 team seemingly have insider knowledge of the Mercedes driver lineup for 2025.
Ricciardo reveals ANGER helping to resolve issues
Daniel Ricciardo says he is determined to retain some of the provocative emotions he felt in Canada, after scoring his first grand prix points of the season at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
F1 icon tips Newey to join Hamilton at Ferrari
Former Formula 1 driver Gerhard Berger has foretold a partnership for the ages regarding the future of Ferrari.
SAVAGE Verstappen takes aim at McLaren star after victory
Canadian Grand Prix winner Max Verstappen targeted a McLaren driver after Sunday's chaotic race.
Latest News
FIA chief admits concern as F1 champion blasts 'DANGEROUS' rule changes
- 44 minutes ago
Ricciardo F1 future being 'protected' by Horner
- 1 hour ago
F1 fan 'NIGHTMARE' revealed after extraordinary late grand prix snub
- 2 hours ago
- Today 05:57
Sky F1 pundit continues Ricciardo DESTRUCTION as Red Bull chief fires blame at star driver - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
Marko reveals Covid diagnosis as Red Bull chief provides health update
- Yesterday 22:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul