SAVAGE Verstappen takes aim at McLaren star after victory
Canadian Grand Prix winner Max Verstappen targeted a McLaren driver after Sunday's chaotic race.
Verstappen returned to the top step of the podium with a masterful drive in the mixed conditions to record his sixth victory of the season.
It was not straightforward for the reigning champion, who started behind George Russell in P2, but he was flawless when Russell erred and gratefully inherited first place when he pit a lap earlier than Lando Norris in the safety car period.
Norris went on to finish second, and it was McLaren's British star who Verstappen took aim at on the podium after the race.
What did Max Verstappen do to Lando Norris?
After coming through the wet-to-dry race, the top three drivers were in for another soaking in the customary podium celebrations.
Norris is a podium regular now, having been honoured there 18 times, including for his first win in F1 in Miami earlier this season.
Celebrating his third second-placed finish of the season, the 24-year-old was caught in the crossfire of winner Verstappen, who took direct aim at Norris' face when spraying his champagne.
"Max scores a direct hit on Lando," F1 wrote on X, alongside a video capturing the moment via a camera on Verstappen's bottle.
Max scores a direct hit on Lando 🎯😁#F1 #CanadianGP @FerrariTrento pic.twitter.com/A2OJq0iWHW— Formula 1 (@F1) June 11, 2024
Having been sprayed directly in the face, Norris was unable to immediately get his revenge.
However, with McLaren continuing to show strong pace, he will surely have the chance to do so at one of the upcoming races as F1 returns to Europe for the summer.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul