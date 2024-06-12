Verstappen hits out at 'ridiculous accusations' after furious Kelly Piquet post

Max Verstappen has taken to social media in defence of girlfriend Kelly Piquet after the model accused online trollers of 'defamation'.

Piquet, daughter of Formula 1 legend Nelson Piquet, has been in a relationship with the Dutchman since 2021, and attends many races in support of her partner, including at the recent Monaco Grand Prix.

F1 Headlines: Hamilton-Mercedes DIVORCE theory given as fans vent FURY

READ MORE: Red Bull chief believes Mercedes 2025 transfer 'confirmed'

The 35-year-old has been the subject of online abuse on social media in recent months, and has released a lengthy statement on her Instagram page in response to those making accusations regarding her previous relationships.

The couple have been together since 2021

Max Verstappen has struggled to hit top form this season

Defending champion makes emotional plea

It is the latest development in what has been a turbulent campaign for the reigning world champion, both on and off the track.

Speculation over his future at Red Bull continues to rumble on, while the team is still coming to terms with the shock news announced earlier this year that design chief Adrian Newey will leave his post next season.

Despite holding a commanding lead in this year's championship - boosted by a win at the Canadian GP last weekend - Verstappen has struggled to find top form, having already been beaten this season by Lando Norris, as well as Ferrari duo Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc.

Now, following the comments published by Piquet, the 26-year-old has had his attention diverted to off-track issues once again.

"For over three years I’ve been navigating a very strange and upsetting wave of accusations, rumours, fabricated situations, fake testimonials, photoshopped screenshots… you name it," Piquet wrote on her Instagram page. "All the while staying silent and not playing into these ridiculous claims.

"Accusations made in the past months especially have taken on another level of defamation. Those who know me know that I would never put myself in such positions, say certain things or act in such a way."

Replying to Piquet's post, Verstappen said: “This has to stop. These false accusations by certain individuals on Instagram and TikTok are insane and ridiculous at the same time.

"Hate has no place in this world. We know what’s true within our family and we are very happy together. I love you ❤️.”

READ MORE: Geri Halliwell DITCHES Horner name in latest outing

Related