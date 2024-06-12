Ricciardo reveals ANGER helping to resolve issues

Daniel Ricciardo says he is determined to retain some of the provocative emotions he felt in Canada, after scoring his first grand prix points of the season at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

The Australian has been comfortably out-performed by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda at Visa Cash App RB this season.

Before Canada, Ricciardo's only points came from the Miami sprint race, whereas Tsunoda has racked up 19 in 2024. However, the Japanese driver spun out of the points in Canada, where Ricciardo had outqualified him for just the second time this campaign.

The 34-year-old's P5 grid slot was a timely return to form, especially with the brutal criticism aimed at him by former F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve.

Is Daniel Ricciardo back?

Ricciardo then managed to back up that supreme qualifying performance with an eight-place finish in the race, despite receiving a five-second time penalty for an incorrect starting procedure.

The Aussie still trails Tsunoda by 10 points and two places in the drivers' standings, but is determined to make sure his performance in Canada is not a false dawn.

"I've just got to keep it rolling," he told Motorsport.com. "That little energy, probably a little bit of a chip on my shoulder I brought into the weekend, I've got to make sure that that stays there, and just keep that level of intensity.

"I don't know if it's the need to be a bit angry or just get my testosterone up, but I think it helps me."

Ricciardo has only had flashes of brilliance since leaving Renault in 2020, including his win in Monza for McLaren and his defence of fourth place in the Miami sprint earlier in 2024. He is hoping his upturn in results will be more permanent this time around.

"There is certainly some hope that it is [a turning point]," he added. "Obviously, I've got to repeat it and back it up to prove it.

"But I'm definitely happy with some things that I've acknowledged since Monaco, and it's no coincidence that this weekend went a bit smoother.

"It's just making sure that we keep tapping into it and that I'm holding myself accountable, not getting too relaxed and happy-go-lucky. Making sure I keep that edge about me."

