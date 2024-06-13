F1 fan 'NIGHTMARE' revealed after extraordinary late grand prix snub
Organisers of last weekend's Canadian Grand Prix have been on the receiving end of stinging criticism from frustrated Formula 1 fans.
It follows revelations that race promotors - Octane Racing Group - were found to be in breach of safety measures by the FIA after some spectators gained access to the circuit post-race.
On track, the Montreal circuit played host to one of the year's most thrilling races, as wet weather caused havoc throughout for the drivers.
Red Bull star Max Verstappen took advantage of a timely safety car intervention in the closing stages to edge past Lando Norris and seal his 60th career victory, ahead of Mercedes' George Russell, who had qualified on pole.
Ferrari - so impressive in Monaco - endured a disastrous afternoon in the rain, with both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz failing to finish.
Anger as spectators dealt huge blow
While the on-track action delivered a captivating spectacle, a video circulating on social media showed a number of spectators at the starting line angered as their view was blocked just one hour before proceedings got under way.
F1 photographer Kym Illman took to X to share footage of black mesh being put up by staff at the circuit, much to the shock of the supporters who had secured their spot several hours earlier.
Speaking on the clip, he said: "Many of these people came in when the gates opened, so they've been sitting prior to the race for, I'm guessing, six hours in the rain.
"They were on the start-finishing line and were probably going to get a good view of what was happening in front of them.
"But an hour prior to the race, authorities come along and put up this black mesh over the wire fence, so those people went from having a great view to having no view.
"So they had to go and find somewhere else to watch, or peer through that black mesh, which is not even worth doing.
"They've been sitting there for hours on race day, plus the two previous days, then at the last minute, they're just punched in the face - I can understand their anger."
GP Fans has approached the Canadian Grand Prix for comment.
