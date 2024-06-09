close global

Villeneuve pleads with F1 to maintain 'special' feature

Former world champion Jacques Villeneuve has pleaded with Formula 1 to retain a ‘special’ feature of the sport.

F1 has undergone significant changes in recent years, including an ever swelling calendar and sprint weekend format alterations.

Following a growth in the US fanbase, F1 has added Miami and Las Vegas to the calendar, with a record number of 24 races this season.

However, as the calendar grows so do concerns about sustainability, with Formula One Management CEO Stefano Domenicali recently saying that the sport's calendar will remain capped at 24 races.

F1 now has three US races
Stefano Domenicali says F1 calendar will be capped

Which F1 circuits will have to go?

Various venues remain interested in hosting a grand prix, including Chicago and Thailand. However, to accommodate new venues, F1 will have to make tough decisions on which races to scrap.

With classic F1 circuits unsafe from scrutiny, venues will have to fight for their place on the calendar in future seasons.

Villeneuve has called the Canadian GP special

In a recent interview with Best Payout Online Slots, former F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve urged the sport to keep the ‘special’ Canadian Grand Prix on the calendar.

“The Canadian GP is up there with Monaco and should be kept on the F1 calendar,” Villeneuve said.

“It is one of the great races that should be kept on the calendar like Monaco. It is a special one. It is exciting, it is fun, there’s a great atmosphere and everyone parties. It is the beginning of summer in Quebec. It is almost downtown. It is really cool and a great track for racing.

“It is a magnificent spectacle. When I was racing, I had a lot of friends in IndyCar and if they could go to the Montreal weekend they would just to see how impressive it all was compared with IndyCar.”

