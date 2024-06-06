Marko announces ‘truce’ with Horner after Red Bull TURMOIL

Christian Horner and Helmut Marko have agreed to a ‘truce’ following an internal power struggle at Red Bull.

Red Bull were embroiled in controversy when a female employee accused team principal Christian Horner of inappropriate behaviour.

The accusations prompted an internal investigation which cleared Horner of any wrongdoing, and the employee has been suspended from the team.

However, the allegations have had a lasting impact on Red Bull as the catalyst for an internal power struggle between Horner and advisor Helmut Marko.

Christian Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing following allegations from a Red Bull employee

Jos Verstappen called for Horner to be sacked following allegations

Will Red Bull’s difficulties continue?

Max Verstappen's father, Jos, has also fallen out with Horner, calling for the team boss to be sacked following the controversy.

Red Bull’s difficulties look set to continue after Adrian Newey announced his departure from the team, and is tipped to join Ferrari in 2025.

Moreover, Red Bull's rivals have started to catch up, with Lando Norris finishing less than a second behind Verstappen in Imola.

A disastrous weekend in Monaco for the Austrian team, further reinforced that their dominance is ending, and has prompted a strong reaction from the team.

According to Helmut Marko, he has agreed to a ‘truce’ with Horner, choosing to focus their efforts on winning the world championship.

Marko reveals truce with Horner

“We have made a truce,” Marko told Krone.at.

“We will combine all our forces. Even if we are no longer superior, we want to win. But we definitely want to get the maximum out of it and look towards the world championship title.”

"We have lost the dominance of the first three races, the competition has caught up in the third year of the current regulations, copied some things and even improved them. There is not much room for innovation anymore. This is simply a logical development, nothing defamatory."

