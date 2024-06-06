close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Marko announces ‘truce’ with Horner after Red Bull TURMOIL

Marko announces ‘truce’ with Horner after Red Bull TURMOIL

Marko announces ‘truce’ with Horner after Red Bull TURMOIL

Marko announces ‘truce’ with Horner after Red Bull TURMOIL

Christian Horner and Helmut Marko have agreed to a ‘truce’ following an internal power struggle at Red Bull.

Red Bull were embroiled in controversy when a female employee accused team principal Christian Horner of inappropriate behaviour.

F1 Headlines: FIA face DILEMMA ahead of Canadian GP as team announce replacement driver

READ MORE: Verstappen reveals F1 FUTURE with Perez contract reaction

The accusations prompted an internal investigation which cleared Horner of any wrongdoing, and the employee has been suspended from the team.

However, the allegations have had a lasting impact on Red Bull as the catalyst for an internal power struggle between Horner and advisor Helmut Marko.

Christian Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing following allegations from a Red Bull employee
Jos Verstappen called for Horner to be sacked following allegations

Will Red Bull’s difficulties continue?

Max Verstappen's father, Jos, has also fallen out with Horner, calling for the team boss to be sacked following the controversy.

Red Bull’s difficulties look set to continue after Adrian Newey announced his departure from the team, and is tipped to join Ferrari in 2025.

Moreover, Red Bull's rivals have started to catch up, with Lando Norris finishing less than a second behind Verstappen in Imola.

A disastrous weekend in Monaco for the Austrian team, further reinforced that their dominance is ending, and has prompted a strong reaction from the team.

According to Helmut Marko, he has agreed to a ‘truce’ with Horner, choosing to focus their efforts on winning the world championship.

READ MORE: Red Bull F1 CONFIRM driver signing with major announcement

Marko reveals truce with Horner

“We have made a truce,” Marko told Krone.at.

“We will combine all our forces. Even if we are no longer superior, we want to win. But we definitely want to get the maximum out of it and look towards the world championship title.”

"We have lost the dominance of the first three races, the competition has caught up in the third year of the current regulations, copied some things and even improved them. There is not much room for innovation anymore. This is simply a logical development, nothing defamatory."

READ MORE: Ricciardo given F1 future boost after shock team switch emerges

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Christian Horner FIA Helmut Marko
Sky F1 pundit gives Verstappen reason for Perez Red Bull contract
F1 News & Gossip

Sky F1 pundit gives Verstappen reason for Perez Red Bull contract

  • Today 14:57
F1 pundit suggests shock Verstappen 2025 EXIT
Latest F1 News

F1 pundit suggests shock Verstappen 2025 EXIT

  • Yesterday 20:57

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Marko announces ‘truce’ with Horner after Red Bull TURMOIL

  • 41 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Wolff reveals KEY Hamilton change for Canadian Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Off The Track

Disney announce X-RATED title for docu-series following F1 star

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Ferrari star admits CRYING at the wheel in behind the scenes footage

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Schumacher backed for F1 return by three-time podium finisher

  • Today 17:12
Latest F1 News

FIA announce SWEEPING F1 rule changes

  • Today 16:29
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x