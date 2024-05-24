A Red Bull star avoided a frightening collision around the streets of Monaco, demonstrating lightning quick reaction time.

The Monaco Grand Prix is one of the most iconic circuits on the racing calendar, and is a true test of a racing drivers’ skillset.

READ MORE: FIA punishes F1 star for breaking SAME rule for second week running

Most world champions have won around the streets of Monte Carlo, with Ayrton Senna claiming a staggering six victories in the principality.

Red Bull have recently dominated Formula 1 races in Monaco, winning the last three grands prix there in recent years, through both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

READ MORE: Verstappen toils as Hamilton bounces BACK in Monaco

The Monaco Grand Prix is an iconic F1 weekend

Max Verstappen won the last Monaco Grand Prix

Watch the incident everyone is talking about below...

Whilst a win around Monaco can consolidate a drivers' name in the F1 history books, a mistake around the circuit can easily ruin their race weekend.

Monaco-born Charles Leclerc knows more than most how unlucky a driver can be around the street circuit, hitting the barriers in 2021.

Despite this incident, Leclerc still managed to claim pole position, but a gearbox issue on the opening lap of the grand prix prevented him from taking his first home victory.

Similarly, Perez crashed in qualifying during the 2022 Monaco GP, while also securing pole position and thwarting Verstappen’s attempts to overhaul his time.

Red Bull junior driver Isack Hadjar, who currently races in Formula 2, could have been involved in a catastrophic incident with Ritomo Miyata during qualifying on Friday.

Miyata had slowed down in the iconic tunnel section of the street circuit, struggling with a power unit issue when the Red Bull junior came flying into the tunnel.

WATCH: The Greatest F1 Champions Who Never Were

Ollie reacts to THAT near-miss in F2 😲 pic.twitter.com/36o6jSKT1d — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 24, 2024

Driving at full speed towards Miyata who was out of sight in the right-hand corner, Hadjar managed to jerk his Campos car away in the nick of time to avoid what would have been a devastating collision.

Not only did Hadjar display lightning quick reactions, but he also sealed a P3 start on the grid for F2’s feature race on Sunday.

READ MORE: Verstappen takes TUMBLE in battle with F1 rival

Related