Verstappen takes TUMBLE in battle with F1 rival
Verstappen takes TUMBLE in battle with F1 rival
Max Verstappen was helped to his feet by a Formula 1 rival as the Dutchman took an unexpected tumble in Monaco.
The three-time world champion is in the principality this weekend looking to follow up on his victory at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix with another successful drive.
READ MORE: Wolff drops HUGE clue over Hamilton F1 replacement at Mercedes
The Red Bull star has clinched five wins from the opening seven races in 2024, and currently holds a commanding lead over Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc in the drivers' standings as he chases a fourth consecutive title.
A new challenger to Verstappen's throne?
Despite continuing his reign as the sport's dominant force, the 26-year-old has shown some signs of vulnerability in recent weeks at the the Miami Grand Prix, as well as in Imola.
Lando Norris got the better of his rival in the States as he claimed a stunning maiden F1 win at the Hard Rock Stadium, while the McLaren driver was again the main challenger in Imola as he piled the pressure on Verstappen in the closing stages.
Given what has transpired over the past two races, there are fresh hopes that Norris is the man best-placed to put a dent in Verstappen's title ambitions.
Though fierce rivals on track, the pair have established a good relationship off it, and have now teamed up on the padel courts as they enjoy some relaxation time ahead of this weekend's action.
Sky Sports footage even shows Norris offering a helping hand to his colleague after a clumsy fall left Verstappen on the ground.
Racing? ❌— Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 23, 2024
Padel? ✅ pic.twitter.com/GDpZ7JqH26
READ MORE: Newey could SNUB Hamilton for rival F1 team role
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 pundit reveals Red Bull 'conundrum' is BACK
- 24 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Christian and Geri Horner win big as favourite to REPLACE Hamilton named
- 1 hour ago
Hamilton shows up at 'home' grand prix in STYLE
- 1 hour ago
Verstappen takes TUMBLE in battle with F1 rival
- 2 hours ago
F1 star aiming to break Monaco CURSE at 'special' track
- 3 hours ago
F1 24 players get chance to WIN Verstappen swag
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul