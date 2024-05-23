Bearman hits back at F1 star after icy comments

Oliver Bearman has hit back at Haas driver Kevin Magnussen after the Dane’s recent comments about being the Ferrari talent’s mentor.

The 19-year-old is being linked with the American team for 2025, with Nico Hulkenberg leaving the team to join Sauber next year, then to be Audi in 2026.

Currently racing in F2 with Prema, Bearman stood in for Carlos Sainz at Ferrari in Saudi Arabia after the Spaniard was ruled out with appendicitis.

After qualifying P11 for his debut, the young Brit drove brilliantly to a seventh-place finish, beating fellow compatriots Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton.

Oliver Bearman is being linked with the vacant Haas seat

Bearman finished P7 on his F1 debut with Ferrari

Bearman: I can look after myself

Acting as both Ferrari and Haas reserve driver, Bearman is being tipped to take Hulkenberg’s place at Haas for next season and partner Magnussen, although the Dane’s contract is up at the end of the season.

At the Miami Grand Prix, Magnussen was asked if he would act as Bearman’s mentor if a move was to materialise, to which the 31-year-old responded: “I’m not really here to take care of young kids. I do that at home.

“So hopefully the guy we have in the car will be competent, professional and consistent like Nico has been, and we’ll see if I’ll be in the other car.”

And speaking recently with the media, Bearman had a stern response to Magnussen’s comments.

"I don't think he'd be looking after me, I can look after myself,” he insisted.

"It's true that I don't just deserve to have the Haas seat which seems to be vacant because I did a good race in F1.

“I have to continually show that I deserve it, I have to work for it. That's by doing, first of all, good performances in Formula 2, showing that I can fight at the front and contend for the championship. And of course my FP1 experiences with Haas, and I hope that I can show what I'm capable of and show why I deserve that seat.”

