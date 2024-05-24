F1 Practice Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
Find out all the details for the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix practice sessions, including start times and how to watch in your region.
The iconic streets of Monaco play host to the eighth round of the 2024 season on May 24-26, marking the second European race this year after F1's last outing in Imola.
Although the race was not particularly exciting, we did see a dramatic battle for the lead between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris in the final stages of the Emilia-Romagna GP.
Verstappen managed to secure his 59th career win, but while it was yet another win for the Dutchman in the history books, the race provided a glimpse of what could be in store in the coming races, as Norris was only 0.725 seconds away from his second win of his career.
This is the first time we have seen a close fight for the lead in a long time, as even the two races won by non-Red Bull drivers this year were impacted by either Verstappen's retirement or a safety car that shook things up.
Now heading to Monaco, the Woking-based squad will look to challenge the championship leaders once again, while Ferrari are also expected to look strong after bringing upgrades to their SF-24.
Charles Leclerc, in particular, will be hoping to secure a win in front of his home crowd - a victory that would bring him back to the top of the podium for the first time since the 2022 Austrian GP.
Monaco Grand Prix FP1 - Friday, May 24, 2024
The first practice session in Monaco kicks off today at 1:30pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local time (CEST): 1:30pm Friday
UK time: 12:30pm Friday
United States (EDT): 7:30am Friday
United States (CDT): 6:30am Friday
United States (PDT): 4:30am Friday
Australia (Melbourne): 9:30pm Friday
South Africa: 1:30pm Friday
Monaco Grand Prix FP2 - Friday, May 24, 2024
Local time (CEST): 5pm Friday
UK time: 4pm Friday
United States (EDT): 11am Friday
United States (CDT): 10am Friday
United States (PDT): 8am Friday
Australia (Melbourne): 1am Saturday
South Africa: 5pm Friday
Monaco Grand Prix FP3 - Saturday, May 25, 2024
Local time (CEST): 12:30pm Saturday
UK time: 11:30am Saturday
United States (EDT): 6:30am Saturday
United States (CDT): 5:30am Saturday
United States (PDT): 3:30am Saturday
Australia (Melbourne): 8:30pm Saturday
South Africa: 12:30pm Saturday
How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix live on TV today
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
France: Canal+
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Italy: Sky Italia
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
