Ferrari F1 star makes upgrade revelation ahead of Monaco GP
One of Ferrari's Formula 1 drivers has not inspired hope amongst the Scuderia's fans with his latest comments.
Carlos Sainz has had a good start to the season, with two podiums and a race victory coming in the first seven races of the season, putting him in fifth in the drivers' standings despite having missed a race through appendicitis.
At the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, Ferrari disappointed their adoring home crowd who were expectant of a race win, or at least a challenge to Red Bull's Max Verstappen.
However, it was McLaren who threatened to topple the Dutchman, with Charles Leclerc finishing a distant third and Sainz down in fifth after a poor qualifying for both drivers.
Ferrari to challenge Red Bull in 2024?
Ferrari brought upgrades to Imola in the hope of trying to push towards a championship battle, but ended up falling back from the likes of McLaren and Red Bull, with Leclerc suggesting that time would tell whether the new package has worked.
Overall, Ferrari look to be in a good place, closer to Red Bull than in 2023 and shrewd off-track signings bolstering their chances of being able to compete for a championship with Lewis Hamilton in 2025 and beyond.
However, Sainz is not expecting a good weekend in Monaco, at his team-mate's home race.
Qualifying is always key at the iconic street circuit, with the size of modern day F1 machinery making it almost impossible to overtake on the narrow, winding streets of Monte Carlo.
“This package is not optimised for Monaco," Sainz begrudgingly admitted to media in the aftermath of the Emilia-Romagna GP.
"It’s more medium high-speed tracks. I don’t expect anything huge.”
