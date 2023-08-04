Ferrari set to poach KEY Mercedes F1 director for 2025

Jay Winter

Ferrari's team principal Fred Vasseur is making ambitious plans for the Scuderia's technical prowess, with reports suggesting that he has set his sights on securing Mercedes' performance director, Loic Serra, in 2025.

According to esteemed German F1 journalist Michael Schmidt, the recruitment of Serra could signify a significant boost for the Italian team as they seek to reclaim their competitive edge in the sport.

When speaking to AMUS, Schmidt explained that the Ferrari needs to bring in "allies" in order to make his mark on the team.

"I don't think his mark is evident just yet," said Schmidt. "Fred Vasseur understands that he can only lead this team, especially the technical department, if he has allies.

"And he needs to find those allies elsewhere because he hasn't established enough connections within the team."

Schmidt: Most likely Ferrari get Serra in 2025

Vasseur is believed to have set his sights on Mercedes' Serra, who has worked at the German outfit since 2010. The move to secure Serra's expertise is seen as a calculated step that could significantly bolster Ferrari's technical capabilities.

“Most likely, he will get the Mercedes performance director, Loic Serra, but only in 2025," he stated.

"But that doesn't matter. He needs to show his boss that things are happening."

Vasseur's approach to building support within the team appears to be evolving, with an emphasis on seeking external talent. Mercedes have set the standard for excellence in the past and the signing of one of their key personnel would showcase Ferrari's determination to compete at the highest level.

