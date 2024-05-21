Team boss ACCUSES F1 rivals of 'disrespect'

A Formula 1 team boss has accused their rivals of ‘disrespect’ regarding the performance of one of his drivers.

Recent F1 races have showcased the talent of the top drivers on the grid, with Lando Norris claiming victory in Miami, and chasing Max Verstappen for the win in Imola.

Other drivers have also impressed this season with Carlos Sainz claiming a win for Ferrari in Australia, weeks after returning from major surgery.

Yuki Tsunoda has also shone, achieving multiple points finishes for RB to pull ahead of midfield rivals.

Yuki Tsunoda has acquired an impressive points haul at RB

Who has underperformed this season?

On the other hand, some drivers have failed to match their team-mate’s performances, including Daniel Ricciardo, Logan Sargeant and Lance Stroll.

Aston Martin driver Stroll has been outperformed once again by Fernando Alonso so far this season, and has been involved in some poor mistakes leading to incidents in 2024.

Most notably, Stroll caused a collision with Ricciardo at the Chinese GP, crashing into the back of the Australian following a safety car restart.

Speaking to the media after that race, Ricciardo called Stroll an ‘idiot’ and proceeded to go on an explicit rant when the Canadian refused to take responsibility.

Recently, however, Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack defended his driver, calling criticism of Stroll ‘disrespectful’.

Mike Krack defends Lance Stroll

“In my opinion, that is disrespectful and also unfair,” Krack said to AMuS.

"If you look at his development in recent years, he handled the duel with Sebastian (Vettel) well. He has also done well against Fernando.

“We do still need to get a bit more consistency. We need to work on that.

“But I find that statement disrespectful, even if in an environment like Formula 1, I can understand it.”

