Team boss ACCUSES F1 rivals of 'disrespect'
Team boss ACCUSES F1 rivals of 'disrespect'
A Formula 1 team boss has accused their rivals of ‘disrespect’ regarding the performance of one of his drivers.
Recent F1 races have showcased the talent of the top drivers on the grid, with Lando Norris claiming victory in Miami, and chasing Max Verstappen for the win in Imola.
READ MORE: Wolff drops HUGE clue over Hamilton F1 replacement at Mercedes
Other drivers have also impressed this season with Carlos Sainz claiming a win for Ferrari in Australia, weeks after returning from major surgery.
Yuki Tsunoda has also shone, achieving multiple points finishes for RB to pull ahead of midfield rivals.
Who has underperformed this season?
On the other hand, some drivers have failed to match their team-mate’s performances, including Daniel Ricciardo, Logan Sargeant and Lance Stroll.
Aston Martin driver Stroll has been outperformed once again by Fernando Alonso so far this season, and has been involved in some poor mistakes leading to incidents in 2024.
Most notably, Stroll caused a collision with Ricciardo at the Chinese GP, crashing into the back of the Australian following a safety car restart.
Speaking to the media after that race, Ricciardo called Stroll an ‘idiot’ and proceeded to go on an explicit rant when the Canadian refused to take responsibility.
Recently, however, Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack defended his driver, calling criticism of Stroll ‘disrespectful’.
READ MORE: New Audi F1 driver REPLACEMENT target emerges despite Sainz links
“In my opinion, that is disrespectful and also unfair,” Krack said to AMuS.
"If you look at his development in recent years, he handled the duel with Sebastian (Vettel) well. He has also done well against Fernando.
“We do still need to get a bit more consistency. We need to work on that.
“But I find that statement disrespectful, even if in an environment like Formula 1, I can understand it.”
READ MORE: Norris and Verstappen share DRAMATIC fight for win
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 star rules out Antonelli stop-gap option at Mercedes
- 14 minutes ago
Team boss ACCUSES F1 rivals of 'disrespect'
- 2 hours ago
Wolff makes BRUTAL Mercedes claim after a lacklustre Imola GP
- 3 hours ago
F2/F3 Power Rankings - Incredible Imola sees South American history made
- Today 12:57
New F1 entry edges closer after SHOCK Imola appearance
- Today 11:57
Leclerc delivers jibe at F1 title rivals with HIDING claim
- Today 10:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul