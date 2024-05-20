F1 Race Week: When and where is the next grand prix?
Find out when and where the next Formula 1 race will take place as the championship heats up heading into the eighth round of the 2024 season.
F1's last outing in Imola saw Red Bull's Max Verstappen engage in a dramatic battle with Lando Norris for the lead in the closing laps, ultimately crossing the finish line a mere 0.725 seconds ahead of the young McLaren driver.
Charles Leclerc of Ferrari also had a strong showing in Italy, finishing third and securing valuable points that propelled him to second place in the overall standings.
The Monegasque driver now sits six points ahead of Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull and 48 points behind the championship leader Verstappen.
Having amassed 101 points after snatching a sensational first career win in Miami, Norris currently holds onto fourth place, with Sainz right behind on 93 points.
When is the next F1 race?
With the championship battle heating up, all eyes turn to the iconic streets of Monaco for the eighth round of the record-breaking 24-race season.
The race weekend takes place from May 24–26, with the race starting at 3pm local time on Sunday.
Here's the full schedule converted to your time zone:
|Session
|Local time (CEST)
|UK time
|EDT
|CDT
|PDT
|Practice 1 (Friday)
|1:30pm
|12:30pm
|7:30am
|6:30am
|4:30am
|Practice 2 (Friday)
|5:00pm
|4:00pm
|11:00am
|10:00am
|8:00am
|Practice 3 (Saturday)
|12:30pm
|11:30am
|6:30am
|5:30am
|3:30am
|Qualifying (Saturday)
|4:00pm
|3:00pm
|10:00am
|9:00am
|7:00am
|Race (Sunday)
|3:00pm
|2:00pm
|9:00am
|8:00am
|6:00am
Monaco GP circuit information
The Circuit de Monaco is a true jewel in the crown of F1. Having been a part of the championship since its inaugural season in 1950, it holds a legendary status among drivers and fans alike.
This tight and twisty street circuit, snaking its way through the glamorous harbour of Monaco, presents a unique challenge unlike any other on the calendar.
Clocking in at a mere 3.337km, Monaco is the shortest track on the F1 calendar. However, what it lacks in length, it more than makes up for in difficulty.
The narrow streets lined with unforgiving barriers demand pinpoint accuracy and nerves of steel from drivers. Overtaking is notoriously difficult here, making qualifying position even more crucial.
In recent years, Red Bull have emerged as the dominant force on the streets of Monte Carlo. Verstappen took the top step in both 2023 and 2021, while Perez emerged victorious in 2022.
Now Leclerc sets his sights on a win in front of his home crowd - a victory that would finally see him return to the top step of the podium for the first time since the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix.
F1 schedule 2024
Here's the full calendar for all 24 races this year:
|Grand Prix
|Circuit
|Date
|Bahrain GP
|Bahrain International Circuit
|Saturday, March 2
|Saudi Arabian GP
|Jeddah Corniche Circuit
|Saturday, March 9
|Australian GP
|Albert Park
|Sunday, March 24
|Japanese GP
|Suzuka Circuit
|Sunday, April 7
|Chinese GP
|Shanghai International Circuit
|Sunday, April 21
|Miami GP
|Miami International Autodrome
|Sunday, May 5
|Emilia Romagna GP
|Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
|Sunday, May 19
|Monaco GP
|Circuit de Monaco
|Sunday, May 26
|Canadian GP
|Circuit Gilles Villeneuve
|Sunday, June 9
|Spanish GP
|Circuit de Catalunya
|Sunday, June 23
|Austrian GP
|Red Bull Ring
|Sunday, June 30
|British GP
|Silverstone Circuit
|Sunday, July 7
|Hungarian GP
|Hungaroring
|Sunday, July 21
|Belgian GP
|Spa-Francorchamps
|Sunday, July 28
|Dutch GP
|Circuit Zandvoort
|Sunday, August 25
|Italian GP
|Autodromo Nazionale Monza
|Sunday, September 1
|Azerbaijan GP
|Baku City Circuit
|Sunday, September 15
|Singapore GP
|Marina Bay Street Circuit
|Sunday, September 22
|United States GP
|Circuit of the Americas
|Sunday, October 20
|Mexican GP
|Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
|Sunday, October 27
|Brazilian GP
|Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace Interlagos
|Sunday, November 3
|Las Vegas GP
|Las Vegas Street Circuit
|Saturday, November 23
|Qatar GP
|Losail International Circuit
|Sunday, December 1
|Abu Dhabi GP
|Yas Marina Circuit
|Sunday, December 8
