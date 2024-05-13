F1 Race Week: When and where is the next grand prix?
Find out when and where the next F1 race will take place, as the championship heats up heading into the seventh round of the 2024 season.
Six races into the season, two surprise winners have emerged, challenging Red Bull and Max Verstappen's early dominance.
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz claimed his third win in the third race of the year at the Australian GP, just two weeks after undergoing surgery in Saudi Arabia.
Then, in a stunning upset, Lando Norris secured his maiden F1 victory with McLaren in the sixth round in Miami, finally breaking his unwanted record of 109 races without a win.
The Brit's victory propelled him into fourth place in the drivers' championship, while McLaren now sit a strong third in the constructors' standings, 63 points behind Ferrari.
Red Bull, however, remain the leaders with 239 points, but the competition at the front of the grid is fierce.
When is the next F1 race?
With the championship battle heating up, all eyes turn to Imola at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari for the seventh round of the record-breaking 24-race season.
This historic track returns after last year's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix was called off due to severe flooding in the region.
The race weekend takes place from May 17–19, with the race starting at 3pm local time on Sunday.
Here's the full schedule converted to your time zone:
|Session
|Local time (CEST)
|UK time
|EDT
|CDT
|PDT
|Practice 1 (Friday)
|1:30pm
|12:30pm
|7:30am
|6:30am
|4:30am
|Practice 2 (Friday)
|5:00pm
|4:00pm
|11:00am
|10:00am
|8:00am
|Practice 3 (Saturday)
|12:30pm
|11:30am
|6:30am
|5:30am
|3:30am
|Qualifying (Saturday)
|4:00pm
|3:00pm
|10:00am
|9:00am
|7:00am
|Race (Sunday)
|3:00pm
|2:00pm
|9:00am
|8:00am
|6:00am
Emilia-Romagna GP circuit information
The Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit holds a significant place in F1 history, though forever tainted by the tragic events of 1994.
That weekend witnessed the Brazilian legend Ayrton Senna and rookie driver Roland Ratzenberger lose their lives in separate crashes.
This traumatic event had a profound impact, prompting widespread safety improvements across the sport.
Imola itself underwent significant changes, with the addition of several chicanes to slow down the previously high-speed layout.
Despite the somber past, Imola remains a challenging and respected circuit. It first hosted an F1 world championship in 1980 as a replacement for Monza for the Italian Grand Prix.
From 1981 to 2006, the track hosted 26 more races under the famous 'San Marino' title. After a hiatus, Imola returned in 2020 as the venue for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
The current configuration demands 63 laps around the 4.909km circuit, for a total race distance exceeding 309km.
Lewis Hamilton holds the current lap record, set in 2020 at an impressive 1 minute and 15.484 seconds.
F1 schedule 2024
Here's the full calendar for all 24 races this year:
|Grand Prix
|Circuit
|Date
|Bahrain GP
|Bahrain International Circuit
|Saturday, March 2
|Saudi Arabian GP
|Jeddah Corniche Circuit
|Saturday, March 9
|Australian GP
|Albert Park
|Sunday, March 24
|Japanese GP
|Suzuka Circuit
|Sunday, April 7
|Chinese GP
|Shanghai International Circuit
|Sunday, April 21
|Miami GP
|Miami International Autodrome
|Sunday, May 5
|Emilia Romagna GP
|Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
|Sunday, May 19
|Monaco GP
|Circuit de Monaco
|Sunday, May 26
|Canadian GP
|Circuit Gilles Villeneuve
|Sunday, June 9
|Spanish GP
|Circuit de Catalunya
|Sunday, June 23
|Austrian GP
|Red Bull Ring
|Sunday, June 30
|British GP
|Silverstone Circuit
|Sunday, July 7
|Hungarian GP
|Hungaroring
|Sunday, July 21
|Belgian GP
|Spa-Francorchamps
|Sunday, July 28
|Dutch GP
|Circuit Zandvoort
|Sunday, August 25
|Italian GP
|Autodromo Nazionale Monza
|Sunday, September 1
|Azerbaijan GP
|Baku City Circuit
|Sunday, September 15
|Singapore GP
|Marina Bay Street Circuit
|Sunday, September 22
|United States GP
|Circuit of the Americas
|Sunday, October 20
|Mexican GP
|Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
|Sunday, October 27
|Brazilian GP
|Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace Interlagos
|Sunday, November 3
|Las Vegas GP
|Las Vegas Street Circuit
|Saturday, November 23
|Qatar GP
|Losail International Circuit
|Sunday, December 1
|Abu Dhabi GP
|Yas Marina Circuit
|Sunday, December 8
