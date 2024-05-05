F1 News Today: Ricciardo suffers MAJOR Miami setback as F1 star facing FIA investigation

Daniel Ricciardo failed to get out of Q1 during Miami Grand Prix qualifying, and a penalty has compounded his misery.

Norris faces FIA investigation following collision

Lando Norris is under investigation by the FIA following the first lap incident in the Miami Sprint race.

F1 Qualifying Results: Miami Grand Prix 2024 times as Ferraris give Red Bull SCARE

Max Verstappen has continued his 100% record of taking pole position for F1's feature races in 2024 with another strong showing in Miami, but was pushed hard by both Ferraris.

F1 fans BAFFLED by crazy food prices at Miami GP

Eye-watering price tags on food at the Miami Grand Prix have sparked outrage amongst Formula 1 fans.

F1 superstar out after Hamilton and Alonso in CONTROVERSIAL crash

The Miami sprint race was halted on the first lap as the safety car was brought out after a major incident.

