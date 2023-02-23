Hamilton seizes chance to take a closer look at Verstappen's RB19

Stuart Hodge

Thursday 23 February 2023 10:42

Red Bull Racing managed to keep the real RB19 a secret until just before the start of the first day of testing in Bahrain.

But when the car was seen in person for the first time this morning, Lewis Hamilton quickly seized the opportunity to thoroughly inspect Max Verstappen's new challenger.

During the official car launch, Red Bull only revealed the new livery for next season and, when the team then organised a shakedown at Silverstone, it did so behind closed doors. Everything possible was done to keep the RB19 a secret from the competition for as long as the team could.

It was only this morning, right before the start of the first day of testing, that the real car could be seen in all its glory.

Of course, a lot of outside interest was generated, including from the men who will be trying to beat it and it is customary for all drivers to look at all the cars.

But Hamilton really took his time to subject the car, which Verstappen will be aiming to claim a third straight title in, to a thorough inspection.

IN PICTURES: Hamilton takes a right good look at RB19

The seven-time world champion was one of the first to show up at Red Bull's new car to give it a good look but the Briton was not the only one who had an above-average interest in his competitor's car.

A little later, Valtteri Bottas and Kevin Magnussen, among others, also came to take a prolonged look. The 'inspection visit' of the above drivers was captured on camera and we have listed some of these photos below.

READ MORE: 'Game recognises game’ - Hamilton and Rashford spark bromance at glitzy bash

20% discount on F1TV

Make the most of the 2023 season with 20% off 1 year's F1 TV Pro annual subscription!