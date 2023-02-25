Ewan Gale

Saturday 25 February 2023 14:47 - Updated: 16:33

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes Max Verstappen is in "great shape" heading into the new F1 season.

Two-time world champion Verstappen was impressive throughout his one-and-a-half days at the wheel of the RB19 at the Bahrain pre-season test, topping two of his three sessions and finishing second in the other.

This was all whilst completing an array of run plans in preparation for the opening race of the campaign next weekend, nothing up 204 laps.

READ MORE: F1 chief: 'Too early' to say Verstappen is F1 great

Verstappen's demeanour across the test has led many to believe that Red Bull will be clear favourites heading into the season.

Verstappen confidence high

"I think he has been in a great place the last few years now," said Horner.

"He is in a stage of his career where his confidence is very high, he has got that experience and he just gets in and turns it on.

"You saw that from the very first lap on the very first day of testing.

"He has worked through the programme, he has gotten to know the car as he wanted to, so he is in good shape, he is physically in great shape and excited to start the season."

READ MORE: 'Ferrari have got a mountain to climb' with race pace

20% discount on F1TV

Make the most of the 2023 season with 20% off 1 year's F1 TV Pro annual subscription!