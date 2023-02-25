Who led the lap count? Each driver and team's laps completed in pre-season testing

Ewan Gale

Saturday 25 February 2023 17:45 - Updated: 18:01

F1's Bahrain pre-season test is now over with Red Bull asserting itself as favourite ahead of the new campaign.

Max Verstappen topped two of his three sessions behind the wheel of the RB19 whilst team-mate Sergio Perez rounded out the test with the fastest time.

But with lap times largely irrelevant, GPFans brings you the total lap count for drivers and teams - the only definitive information the test can provide!

Driver total lap count, Bahrain pre-season test

1. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - 270 laps

2. Nyck de Vries [AlphaTauri] - 246 laps

3. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - 229 laps

4. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - 220 laps

5. Kevin Magnuseen [Haas] - 219 laps

6. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - 218 laps

7. Yuki Tsunoda [AlphaTauri] - 210 laps

8. Alex Albon [Williams] - 210 laps

9. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - 209 laps

10. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 204 laps

11. Valtteri Bottas [Alfa Romeo] - 202 laps

12. Zhou Guanyu [Alfa Romeo] - 200 laps

13. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - 199 laps

14. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - 196 laps

15. George Russell [Mercedes] - 178 laps

16. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - 178 laps

17. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - 175 laps

18. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - 170 laps

19. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 142 laps

20. Felipe Drugovich [Aston Martin] - 117 laps

Team total lap count, Bahrain pre-season test

1. AlphaTauri - 456 laps

2. Williams - 439 laps

3. Ferrari - 417 laps

4. Haas - 415 laps

5. Red Bull - 413 laps

6. Alfa Romeo - 402 laps

7. Mercedes - 398 laps

8. Aston Martin - 387 laps

9. Alpine - 353 laps

10. McLaren - 312 laps

