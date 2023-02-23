Jenson Button gushes after a night with NASCAR 'monster'

Stuart Hodge

Thursday 23 February 2023 08:27

Jenson Button was left gushing with excitement after his NASCAR-backed ride for the Le Mans 24 Hour Race came through its first major test this week.

Button is part of NASCAR's Garage 56 entry for the French classic this summer, along with Cup Series icon Jimmie Johnson and Mike Rockenfeller.

The trio really got to grips with their car in a 24-hour test on Monday and Tuesday at Sebring, hot on the heels of the official livery (paint scheme) reveal at Daytona over the weekend.

The feedback from all concerned was positive, with former F1 world champ Button particularly excited.

Jenson Button on NASCAR's Le Mans ride

Writing in an Instagram post, he said: "I’ve been @sebringraceway doing our first 24hr test with the @nascarg56 stock car and it’s been a blast, working with great people with the same goal, to bring a competitive stock car to @24heuresdumans.

Another test down and another step closer to @24hoursoflemans for the #NextGenG56 💪 pic.twitter.com/2aLk4HXgIq — NASCARG56 (@nascarg56) February 23, 2023

"I’m in my element, learning, improving, developing and laughing! This car is epic, it’s definitely a handful but epic! 😊."

Johnson had a more succinct take, but he was equally upbeat following the gruelling test.

"We spent Monday and Tuesday driving this beauty in a 24 hours test session. She passed with flying colors. 👌"

Last, but absolutely not least, coach Jordan Taylor provided an excellent description of the Garage 56 entry.

"Wow. 24 hours around Sebring in this monster is no joke. Awesome job by everyone involved. One step closer to Le Mans."

