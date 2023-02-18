WATCH: Jenson Button and Jimmie Johnson in hilarious 'Dirty Dancing' skit

Stuart Hodge

Saturday 18 February 2023 13:00 - Updated: 13:12

This is Jenson Button as you've never seen him before as he couples up with NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson for a hilarious skit on cult movie 'Dirty Dancing'.

Former F1 world champ Button and seven-time Cup Series champion Johnson are part of NASCAR's Garage 56 team which will take in the 24 Hour Race on June 10 and 11. Cearly they are having fun in the build-up to the big day.

Jenson Button as Jennifer Grey, yes for real

The latest instalment in their journey to France comes in an Instagram video released by Rodney Sandstorm, the fictitious alter ego of sportscar ace Jordan Taylor. He is helping the team prepare for Le Mans, and that includes providing the laughs.

You absolutely must check out the video below but we can tell you that once seen, the image of Button as Jennifer Grey cannot be unseen. Jimmie Johnson as Patrick Swayze actually works quite well.

The whole thing is actually billed as a coaching session on team-mates, but as soon as JB starts talking, we cut to the dance floor. And the rest is sensational viewing, clearly nobody puts Button in a corner.

Not surprisingly the whole thing went down well with the motorsport community, while Jenson's wife Brittny commented: "I can't unsee my husband as Jennifer Grey". A host of other top names commented, including Jeff Gordon and Louis Delatraz.

As well as putting together hilarious comedy sketches, Button, Johnson and Taylor have been working hard as well. Button was apparently left "speechless" after his first test run and the team has another session lined up for Sebring in the coming weeks.

NASCAR also ramped up the excitement overnight by revealing the livery for that Garage 56 which will represent it in Le Mans.

