F1 Sprint Races are back for 2024 and we have the full lowdown on Friday's big Sprint Qualifying session at the Chinese Grand Prix.

F1 heads to Shanghai this weekend for the fifth round of the season after a five-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Shanghai International Circuit will be abuzz with anticipation as it not only marks the return of the Chinese GP but also ushers in the first Sprint race of the 2024 season.

Introduced in 2021, the 100-kilometre Sprint race injects a shot of adrenaline into the traditional Grand Prix schedule. However, the format has changed this year as the Sprint Qualifying session, which decides the starting grid for the Sprint race, has been moved to Friday after the free practice.

The Sprint race will then be held on Saturday, followed by the traditional qualifying session, which sets the stage for the main race on Sunday.

Now, let's take a look at the Sprint qualifying time and how you can catch all the action from Shanghai.

When does Sprint Qualifying start?

The first Sprint shootout of the season at the Chinese GP kicks off on Friday, April 19, at 3:30pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (China): 3:30pm Friday

UK time: 8:30am Friday

Central European Time (CEST): 9:30am Friday

United States (EDT): 3:30am Friday

United States (CDT): 2:30am Friday

United States (PDT): 12:30am Friday

Australia (Melbourne): 5:30pm Friday

South Africa: 9:30am Friday



How to watch Sprint Qualifying live on TV today

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Italy: Sky Italia

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

