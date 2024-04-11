F1 News Today: Hamilton admits RETIREMENT talks as champion makes DISQUALIFICATION claim
Lewis Hamilton has revealed the ‘mistakes’ he wants to avoid when he retires from Formula 1, after talks with sporting ‘greats’.
'DISQUALIFIED from F1 championship'? Alonso mocks FIA following Japanese Grand Prix
Fernando Alonso has suggested that he doesn't know anymore what his punishment may be following incidents during Formula 1 race weekends.
Verstappen admits he was WRONG about key F1 decision
Max Verstappen has admitted that he got a key car decision wrong in the run-up to the Japanese Grand Prix.
Marko suggests Audi KEY to Red Bull star's future
Helmut Marko has suggested that Audi may be key to the future of a Red Bull star.
Horner announces details of new Red Bull PA's employment terms
Red Bull boss Christian Horner addressed the re-emergence of a former employee amidst ongoing controversy.
