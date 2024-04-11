close global

F1 News Today: Hamilton admits RETIREMENT talks as champion makes DISQUALIFICATION claim

Lewis Hamilton has revealed the ‘mistakes’ he wants to avoid when he retires from Formula 1, after talks with sporting ‘greats’.

'DISQUALIFIED from F1 championship'? Alonso mocks FIA following Japanese Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso has suggested that he doesn't know anymore what his punishment may be following incidents during Formula 1 race weekends.

Verstappen admits he was WRONG about key F1 decision

Max Verstappen has admitted that he got a key car decision wrong in the run-up to the Japanese Grand Prix.

Marko suggests Audi KEY to Red Bull star's future

Helmut Marko has suggested that Audi may be key to the future of a Red Bull star.

Horner announces details of new Red Bull PA's employment terms

Red Bull boss Christian Horner addressed the re-emergence of a former employee amidst ongoing controversy.

Hamilton 'PRAYING' for F1 rival after serious operation as driver urged to make way for Bearman - GPFans F1 Recap
Hamilton 'PRAYING' for F1 rival after serious operation as driver urged to make way for Bearman - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 News Today: Ferrari 'rethinking' Hamilton signing as F1 legend now considering return
F1 News Today: Ferrari 'rethinking' Hamilton signing as F1 legend now considering return

  • Yesterday 16:59

F1 News Today: Hamilton admits RETIREMENT talks as champion makes DISQUALIFICATION claim

  • 2 hours ago
Hamilton 'PRAYING' for F1 rival after serious operation as driver urged to make way for Bearman - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
Hamilton 'sabotages' himself by appearing to post unflattering photo to exclusive DATING app

  • Yesterday 22:57
Ricciardo reveals creative process behind STUNNING charity work

  • Yesterday 22:12
Horner announces details of new Red Bull PA's employment terms

  • Yesterday 21:27
Marko suggests Audi KEY to Red Bull star's future

  • Yesterday 20:42
