KEY Red Bull figure 'not happy' with Horner amid ongoing saga

Red Bull’s internal troubles may not be over, with a key figure in the team allegedly unhappy with boss Christian Horner.

Horner was accused of ‘inappropriate’ and controlling behaviour by a female colleague before the start of the 2024 Formula 1 season.

The Red Bull team principal has since been cleared of all wrongdoing and the female employee has been suspended on full pay, but the saga has continued to rumble on.

It was reported that Red Bull director Helmut Marko and Max Verstappen may quit the team if Horner remained in his position.

However, the Milton Keynes-based team remain intact, and currently lead both championships after an ominous start to the season in which speculation has slowly fizzled away.

Christian Horner has been at the centre of controversy in 2014

Max Verstappen currently leads the 2024 world drivers' championship

Red Bull’s ‘unrest behind the scenes’

While Red Bull continue to dominate the 2024 season, there are fears that internal disagreements are not over.

Former F1 driver, Robert Doornbos, has claimed that 80-year-old Red Bull advisor Marko is ‘not happy’ with Christian Horner.

“Despite all the success at Red Bull, there is still a lot of unrest behind the scenes,” he told Ziggo Sport.

“We get the tip of the iceberg through the media, but what is happening there now... Marko is not happy with Horner and Horner is not happy with Marko either.

“There are some things going on there.”

