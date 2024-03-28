close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Marko DIRECTLY addresses Verstappen quit rumours

Marko DIRECTLY addresses Verstappen quit rumours

Marko DIRECTLY addresses Verstappen quit rumours

Marko DIRECTLY addresses Verstappen quit rumours

Helmut Marko has addressed rumours linking Max Verstappen with a move away from Red Bull ahead of next season.

His unfortunate DNF at the Australian Grand Prix aside, the Dutchman has been in scintillating form and had won his previous nine races in a row, but not everything has been going quite so swimmingly within his Red Bull team.

READ MORE: Verstappen gives Red Bull VIOLENT warning

The Christian Horner saga, and his father's apparent subsequent falling out with the team principal, could prompt him to decide to leave the team if long-time friend Helmut Marko opts in favour of a move too.

A mega switch to Mercedes has been teased within the paddock, while Aston Martin have also been discussed as potential suitors. Now, Marko has moved to put an end to the speculation.

Toto Wolff has refused to rule out a move for Max Verstappen
The Australian Grand Prix was Verstappen's first DNF in 43 races

'No reason' for Verstappen exit, says Marko

Speaking to Sky Germany ahead of the race in Melbourne, Marko was questioned on whether Verstappen's exit was 'case closed'.

"As long as Red Bull provides him with a car capable of winning and as you said already, things have calmed down again, so there is no reason for him to leave us and he will win a few more world championships," Marko replied.

Still, until his future is officially clarified by either himself or Red Bull, rumours surrounding his next move will likely continue.

Until then, his focus will remain on securing a fourth world title in 2024, where he might expect a stiffer challenge from the likes of Ferrari and McLaren than in previous seasons.

READ MORE: F1 pundit SLAMS Mercedes as Hamilton woes continue

Related

Red Bull Mercedes Max Verstappen Christian Horner Helmut Marko Australian Grand Prix
Top manufacturer takes HUGE step towards F1 return
F1 News & Gossip

Top manufacturer takes HUGE step towards F1 return

  • Today 14:00
Mercedes driver reveals unique BENEFIT to being Verstappen’s team-mate
F1 News & Gossip

Mercedes driver reveals unique BENEFIT to being Verstappen’s team-mate

  • Today 09:57

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Marko DIRECTLY addresses Verstappen quit rumours

  • 9 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Vettel CONFIRMS F1 comeback and reveals what's holding it up

  • 54 minutes ago
F1 Social

Hamilton flooded with applications as F1 celebrity pal founds new team

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton puts himself on the market with F1 set for TAKEOVER worth 'billions'

  • 1 hour ago
GPFans Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Meeting F1's Max Verstappen - Red Bull star’s ‘cool’ canteen encounter

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Alonso RIDICULES major FIA decision

  • 3 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x