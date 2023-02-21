Hamilton snubbed by Verstappen as Button issues warning over Mercedes star's retirement - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 News
Hamilton snubbed by Verstappen as Button issues warning over Mercedes star's retirement - GPFans F1 Recap
It's an intriguing question - which current drivers would you hire if you were an F1 team boss - and Max Verstappen has made his choice.Read more here...
Button issues Hamilton retirement warning
Former F1 champion Jenson Button has warned Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes that a failure to produce a winning car could signal the end of the Briton's career. Read more here...
Aston Martin confirm Bahrain test plan after Stroll injury
Aston Martin has confirmed Felipe Drugovich will share driving duties with Fernando Alonso at the Bahrain pre-season test. Read more here...
Seidl sets out Alfa Romeo targets for 2023
New Sauber CEO Andreas Seidl has outlined the team's targets for the upcoming season. Read more here...
F1 testing nightmares: Red Bull's Renault disaster
As pre-season testing gets underway and the teams push their new cars to their limits, reliability will be top of the agenda. A car that is both underdeveloped and unreliable can spell imminent disaster for a team. This results in a team playing catchup before the car has even left the garage. One example was back in 2014. Read more here...