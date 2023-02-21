Aston Martin confirm Bahrain test plan after Stroll injury

Ewan Gale

Tuesday 21 February 2023 14:38

Aston Martin has confirmed Felipe Drugovich will share driving duties with Fernando Alonso at the Bahrain pre-season test.

The Silverstone-based team's preparations for the new F1 season took a hit with the news that Lance Stroll would be absent after sustaining injuries in a minor cycling accident in Spain.

But reigning F2 champion and Aston Martin academy driver Drugovich will split duties with new recruit and two-time champion Alonso at the Bahrain International Circuit when running begins on Thursday.

A Twitter update from Aston Martin confirmed: "Felipe Drugovich will attend the Bahrain test to share driving duties with Fernando Alonso. Felipe is scheduled to drive AMR23 on Thursday morning with Fernando taking over in the afternoon.

"Schedule for Friday and Saturday to be confirmed."