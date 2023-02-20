Stroll OUT of F1 pre-season testing after bike accident

Ewan Gale

Monday 20 February 2023 14:25 - Updated: 14:43

Lance Stroll will miss F1 pre-season testing this week after sustaining injuries in a bike accident.

The Canadian was training on a bicycle in pain when involved in a "minor accident".

The injuries sustained have forced Stroll, who is partnered by Fernando Alonso for the upcoming season, to sit on the sidelines for the three-day test at Bahrain starting Thursday [February 23], with fears now growing over his fitness for the first race of the season at the same venue next week.

“I’ve had an unfortunate accident whilst training on my bike in preparation for the season," said Stroll.

"I am determined to get back in the car and I am excited about the season ahead with the team. I am motivated to bounce back from this setback as quickly as possible.”

An Aston Martin statement explained: "[Stroll's] fitness to return to the cockpit will be assessed daily and the team will issue an update ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix."

The incident draws parallels to the bike incident suffered by new team-mate Alonso during training for his F1 comeback two years ago, which left the Spaniard needing a steel plate to be inserted in his face.

Should Stroll be unable to take to the track for the first race of the year, it would leave either reigning F2 champion Felipe Drugovich or DS Penske Formula E driver Stoffel Vandoorne to take up reserve duties.

It would mark the second season in succession that Aston Martin would need to field a reserve driver, after Nico Hulkenberg deputised for Sebastian Vettel in the opening two rounds last term.

