Stuart Hodge

Tuesday 21 February 2023 10:33 - Updated: 10:33

It's an intriguing question - which current drivers would you hire if you were an F1 team boss - and Max Verstappen has made his choice.

The Dutchman of course will partner Sergio Perez again at Red Bull as the pair aim to bring another championship back to Milton Keynes in 2023.

But Verstappen took time out from his pre-season preparations to speak to 'Mobil 1 The Grid', and one of the questions he faced was that tantalising poser. Which drivers would he pick for his own F1 team?

Who did Verstappen choose as dream driver pairing?

Max did not go for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, or Ferrari sensation Charles Leclerc. Instead he went for a very potent mix of youth and experience.

He said: "I find that really hard, the drivers, because I think there are a lot of good drivers. And I would go probably for an experienced one. So I would go for Fernando [Alonso].

Alonso would make Verstappen's dream F1 team.

"And then I would take a young guy and I would put Lando in the car. Yeah, Fernando and Lando."

If @Max33Verstappen were to ever become a team boss, this would be his dream line-up 🌟

As well as his dream driver pairing, Verstappen was also asked to pick his dream Team Principal, and there were zero surprises here - sorry Toto.

Max explained: "Well, of the current people who are capable of being the Team Principal I would also go for Christian [Horner]."

You will get the chance to see Verstappen and the rest of the F1 grid out on track for the first time this week when 2023 testing begins in Bahrain on Thursday. It continues for three days, ahead of the first Grand Prix of the season at the same venue on Sunday March 5.

If that isn't enough to satisfy your F1 appetite, Season 5 of the hit Netflix documentary series 'Drive To Survive' will be released on Friday (February 24).

