Ewan Gale

Tuesday 21 February 2023 11:05

New Sauber CEO Andreas Seidl has outlined the team's targets for the upcoming season.

The Hinwil-based outfit enters the final year of its association with Alfa Romeo fresh off the back of a sixth-place finish in the constructors' championship last season.

This was a step up from the ninth it achieved in 2021, with the acquisition of Valtteri Bottas from Mercedes playing its part in hand with the giant strides taken at the start of the year as F1 got to grips with the new technical regulations.

READ MORE: 'Life saving' Grosjean Haas wreckage set for public display

In the opening rounds, Alfa Romeo was battling with Mercedes to finish best of the rest, though development funds soon dried out leaving the team stalled in the midfield.

Seidl, who made the switch from McLaren to replace new Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur over the winter, has set out his goals ahead of the new season which starts with testing in Bahrain this week.

Progress needed

"We have seen in 2022, at the start of a new regulations cycle, that this team can deliver a strong car and make progress up the grid," said Seidl.

"The key for us is to continue in this direction in the coming months and years.

"What I want to see is progress in every area of the team, be that at the factory or trackside.

"Having seen and recently experienced how the team has prepared for this coming season under the leadership of our technical director, Jan Monchaux, and operations director, Axel Kruse, I am very optimistic we will achieve this as a team."

READ MORE: Hamilton reveals 'only two things' he'd save from 2022 Mercedes