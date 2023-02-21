Ewan Gale

Tuesday 21 February 2023 06:57 - Updated: 09:56

Lewis Hamilton has revealed the 'only two things' he would like transferred between the W13 and W14.

Mercedes struggled in F1 last season, slumping to third in the constructors' standings behind Red Bull and Ferrari as it surrendered the title for the first time since 2013.

The W13 was a difficult car to get on top of as the sport entered a new technical era, with porpoising a major restriction on performance.

Drag efficiency and weight issues also kept Mercedes off the pace and with the opening half of the year dedicated to experimentation in order to understand the problems, George Russell picked up the sole pole position and victory of the year in Hungary and Brazil.

Mercedes open to reinvention

Asked what he would like to keep from the W13 into the W14, Hamilton told media including GPFans: "The only thing we would want to keep... I mean our long run pace was good last year, our race pace was always strong so I would say that is the only element we want to carry on with this season.

"And also reliability. So those are the two things we really want to hold onto,

"But all the other stuff, we really want to reinvent, redesign and we will hopefully see a more efficient car."

Mercedes will join the rest of the teams in Bahrain this week for three days of pre-season testing. When we'll start to get an idea of just how much better that W14 is.

