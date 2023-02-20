Russell in 'nobody better' tribute to departed colleague

Ewan Gale

George Russell believes James Vowles "thoroughly deserves" his opportunity as Williams team principal.

But the Mercedes driver has warned Vowles to expect "a few surprises" in his new role.

The former Silver Arrows strategic director was Grove-based Williams' choice to fill the void left by the departure of Jost Capito over the winter to take his first position at the helm of a team.

“Firstly, I’m really happy for James,” said Russell.

“I think he thoroughly deserves the opportunity, and he’s an incredibly hard worker.

“For us, personally, on a strategic level, when it came to race strategies, James had already sort of handed over his duties to others within the team.

“He was just overseeing, but actually, through all of last year, the decisions were being made by others, so in that regard, James has left us in very competent hands.”

Nobody better for Williams

Russell has taken the same journey as Vowles in reverse, having spent his first three seasons in F1 with Williams before joining Mercedes last season.

On what Vowles could expect from the switch, Russell explained: “I’m sure he’s going to have a few surprises.

“Naturally, when you’ve you’ve spent so long at such a team (in Mercedes) with so many championships under its belt.

“But to be honest, I can’t think of anybody better Williams could have hired for the job they need to undertake.”

