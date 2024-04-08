F1 News Today: FIA announce Ricciardo verdict as Hamilton caught in EMBARRASSING crash

The F1 stewards have published their decision concerning the lap-one crash between Daniel Ricciardo's RB and Alex Albon's Williams in the Japanese Grand Prix.

EMBARRASSING Hamilton crash caught on camera at Suzuka

An embarrassing moment for Lewis Hamilton has been caught on camera at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Newey reveals Red Bull upgrades to TERRIFY rivals

Adrian Newey has said that when developing the RB19 into the evolved version of the car seen in the 2024, the 'architecture' of the car has stayed the same.

Schumacher urges Red Bull to announce driver swap 'NOW'

Ralf Schumacher has criticised Red Bull for waiting until the summer to announce their line-up for 2025.

Wolff tells Mercedes F1 star to take 'responsibility' for crash

Toto Wolff has shared an interesting view on Fernando Alonso and George Russell’s last lap incident at the Australian Grand Prix.

