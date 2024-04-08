close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: FIA announce Ricciardo verdict as Hamilton caught in EMBARRASSING crash

F1 News Today: FIA announce Ricciardo verdict as Hamilton caught in EMBARRASSING crash

F1 News Today: FIA announce Ricciardo verdict as Hamilton caught in EMBARRASSING crash

F1 News Today: FIA announce Ricciardo verdict as Hamilton caught in EMBARRASSING crash

The F1 stewards have published their decision concerning the lap-one crash between Daniel Ricciardo's RB and Alex Albon's Williams in the Japanese Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

EMBARRASSING Hamilton crash caught on camera at Suzuka

An embarrassing moment for Lewis Hamilton has been caught on camera at the Japanese Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Newey reveals Red Bull upgrades to TERRIFY rivals

Adrian Newey has said that when developing the RB19 into the evolved version of the car seen in the 2024, the 'architecture' of the car has stayed the same.

➡️ READ MORE

Schumacher urges Red Bull to announce driver swap 'NOW'

Ralf Schumacher has criticised Red Bull for waiting until the summer to announce their line-up for 2025.

➡️ READ MORE

Wolff tells Mercedes F1 star to take 'responsibility' for crash

Toto Wolff has shared an interesting view on Fernando Alonso and George Russell’s last lap incident at the Australian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Daniel Ricciardo Japanese Grand Prix Adrian Newey Alex Albon
Hamilton in BIZARRE reverse team orders as Ricciardo reveals blame for BIG crash - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Hamilton in BIZARRE reverse team orders as Ricciardo reveals blame for BIG crash - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 News Today: Japanese GP hit with early RED FLAG as Wolff reveals Mercedes secret
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Japanese GP hit with early RED FLAG as Wolff reveals Mercedes secret

  • Yesterday 07:43

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: FIA announce Ricciardo verdict as Hamilton caught in EMBARRASSING crash

  • 11 minutes ago
GPFans Recap

Hamilton in BIZARRE reverse team orders as Ricciardo reveals blame for BIG crash - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
Japanese Grand Prix

EMBARRASSING Hamilton crash caught on camera at Suzuka

  • Yesterday 22:57
Japanese Grand Prix

‘Ricciardo is so finished’ - Pressure mounts on RB star after BIG Japanese GP crash

  • Yesterday 21:57
F1 News & Gossip

Wolff tells Mercedes F1 star to take 'responsibility' for crash

  • Yesterday 20:57
Red Bull

Schumacher urges Red Bull to announce driver swap 'NOW'

  • Yesterday 19:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x