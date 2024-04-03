Wolff takes SWIPE at 'pathological egomaniac' after dramatic finale

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has shared scathing criticism for Michael Masi after his controversial decision making during the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The 2021 season finale remains one of the most dramatic moments in the sport's history.

Lewis Hamilton - seemingly on course for a record eighth world championship, was denied victory on the very last lap after a controversial decision by then-race director Michael Masi that gifted the win and the title to Max Verstappen.

The Dutch driver benefited from a late-race safety car period triggered by Nicholas Latifi's crash.

The crucial error came when Masi allowed only the lapped cars between Hamilton and Verstappen to unlap themselves on the penultimate lap, setting up a one-lap shootout on fresh tyres for Verstappen.

This was later deemed a "human error" by the FIA and ultimately gave Verstappen the advantage to claim his first world title.

Wolff calls Masi a "pathological egomaniac"

Masi was removed as race director in February 2022 following his mishandling of the season title decider.

However, this hasn't settled the issue for Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, as he voiced his criticism of the Australian's actions that denied Hamilton a record-breaking eighth world championship.

In a new book titled 'The Formula' by Joshua Robinson and Jonathan Clegg, Wolff takes aim at Masi, holding him accountable for the controversial decisions in Abu Dhabi.

"When I think about it again, it's so unfair what happened to Lewis and the team that day," Wolff said.

"And that one individual didn't follow the rules and just let it happen.

"He is a totally unimportant person: he lives on the other side of the world and nobody is interested in him. He really was an utter pathological egomaniac."

