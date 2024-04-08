EXCLUSIVE: Top pundit reveals Verstappen 'confused' by modern F1 language

The ever-changing world of Formula 1 sees relentless car development and regulation updates over a season.

Zooming out to see how F1 has advanced over the years and decades makes it look like a vastly different sport than what came before.

READ MORE: Vettel issues Hamilton 'difficult to manage' verdict

That includes the language used, where even drivers struggle to keep up with the vocabulary.

Dutch TV pundit and ex-F1 driver Jan Lammers revealed that the ever-changing expressions even confuse Verstappen.

READ MORE: Mercedes F1 boss makes shock U-TURN on key decision

Language lessons for Verstappen

Both of F1's Verstappens

Speaking exclusively with GPFans, Lammers detailed how his experience in the cockpit won't necessarily translate to his son René Lammers, winner of Ferrari's 2023 scouting camp.

"I don't want to be that boring old father who says, 'Well, in my time, and in my time, and blah blah blah.' said Lammers. "I mean, the whole lingo has changed, you know. They [F1 drivers] have a language these days.

"I spoke to Jos [Verstappen] the other day, Max's dad, and he also says, 'Well, I don't get very much involved in the handling of the car and stuff like that.'

"And then he said, 'Well, frankly, I don't even understand half the lingo they're using these days... about divebombing and sending it'.

"So, the whole lingo is changing, and they understand each other."

READ MORE: Potential Hamilton replacement CONFIRMED for Mercedes drive

Fatherly guidance

Lammers covers Dutch F1

The elder Lammers is guiding his son on his early racing journey, much like Jos Verstappen did with F1's reigning world champion, and hopes René will also reach F1.

When asked about how it was to coach his son with the vast experience he has, Lammers had a hopeful outlook.

"I'd rather look at it as my ceiling is his platform, you know. And so, I want him to go much further.

"I had a great time during my career, whether I reached my potential or not.

"And like I say, I think that he could go and he should go a lot further than I ever went."

READ MORE: Red Bull driver fires QUIT warning to team over seat battle

Related