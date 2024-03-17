F1 champion gives DAMNING verdict on Ricciardo future

Daniel Ricciardo's form and RB future have been sternly questioned by a past F1 world champion following the Australian's stuttering start to the season.

Ricciardo has struggled in the first two races of the season finishing well outside of the points for the RB team, formerly known as AlphaTauri, with a 13th place finish in Bahrain and a 16th place in Saudi Arabia.

But in a season where he was hoping to challenge for a return to the senior Red Bull team for 2025 he has failed to convince so far, with team-mate Yuki Tsunoda putting up more than a fair fight to even land the seat for himself.

Although only two races into the campaign, the likes of Helmut Marko at Red Bull and paddock legend Eddie Jordan have already questioned his form.

But now Australia's world champion from 1980 in Alan Jones has gone even further, questioning whether the sport has already seen the best of the 34-year-old.

Daniel Ricciardo has struggled so far in 2024

Australia's Alan Jones won the F1 title in 1980

Ricciardo needs changes

“I hate to say it, but I think we have seen the best days (from Ricciardo),” Jones said in quotes carried by the Herald Sun.

“He has had his bum in a few decent cars, irrespective of what people say.

“The Alpine or the McLaren, the car that he is in right now … at the end of the day he has got to start beating his teammate for a start.

“I would love him to become super competitive and be up there challenging in the points, but I just think that maybe a couple of things have got to change before we see that.”

