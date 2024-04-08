F1 team boss issues improvement WARNING to star driver

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur wants to see improvements from one of his stars following an uncharacteristic Japanese Grand Prix weekend.

Vasseur replaced Mattia Binotto as Ferrari team principal in 2023, following the team's on-track difficulties in 2022.

READ MORE: 'Hamilton is deserting a sinking ship' - GPFans Japanese GP Hot Takes

The Frenchman has had a strong history of leadership in F1 at the helm of Renault and Alfa Romeo, before joining up with the Scuderia.

His involvement in junior categories such as GP2 (F2) saw him forge close bonds with drivers such as Lewis Hamilton, a potential factor in the seven-time champion’s move to Ferrari.

Fred Vasseur took on the Ferrari team principal role in 2023

Fred Vasseur mentored Lewis Hamilton during his junior career

Vasseur believes Leclerc improvement needed

Ferrari have had a strong start to the season standing on the podium at every race thus far, with Carlos Sainz being the only non-Red Bull driver to take a victory since the Brazilian GP 2022.

Despite the Spaniard’s impressive performances, he finds himself without a race seat in 2025, with Charles Leclerc remaining at the team.

However, Leclerc struggled during qualifying at the Japanese GP and started down in eighth in the race, an uncharacteristically poor Saturday which Damon Hill described as ‘not a good look’ compared to his team-mate.

The Monegasque driver went on to win driver of the day and claimed fourth place demonstrating superb tyre management, yet still finished behind Sainz.

“This weekend we paid for Saturday, the degradation today in the race was under control," Vasseur said after the Japanese GP.

"We came very close to setting the fastest lap, it's almost the opposite to last year.

“Charles also needs to improve, it's more complicated to start eighth than in the front row.

READ MORE: F1 Results Today: Hamilton endures MORE misery after Ricciardo crash causes chaos

Charles Leclerc has not won a race since the Austrian GP in 2022

“The battle between Leclerc and Sainz? They were not on the same strategy, it was not a battle.

“Sainz was 1.5 seconds faster, Charles knew it. So far we are very focused on our car and maximizing the package we have.

“It is not there yet optimal, we must improve tyre management and set-up, and then we will bring new solutions."

READ MORE: Verstappen drops F1 future BOMBSHELL ahead of Japanese GP

Related