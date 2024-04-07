F1 Driver Of The Day: Ferrari SHOCK despite Verstappen dominance

F1 Driver of the Day is back in 2024 to provide a sub-plot to the latter stages of every single grand prix as fans get the chance to vote on the award.

Don't miss your chance to play a part on race day TODAY (Sunday, April 7) at the Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka!

Launched back in 2016, Driver of the Day is an official F1 award, which creates much debate.

Remember, this is not about who wins the race or who has the fastest car. It’s the driver who has performed the best given the challenges he has faced on any given Sunday.

Who won F1 Driver of the Day at the Japanese Grand Prix?

The race in Suzuka had an intriguing top five, with Charles Leclerc taking 23.8% of the vote, despite not finishing on the podium. His team-mate was also highly-fancied, picking up 14.6% of the vote, while hometown hero Yuki Tsunoda was given 17.7% after his points finish.

The top five was rounded out by Sergio Perez and Lando Norris, who each picked up around 8% of the vote.

It means Ferrari have claimed all four awards so far, with Sainz winning in Bahrain and Australia, and Oliver Bearman prevailing in Saudi Arabia.

Here is the full 2024 roll of honour:

Race Driver of the Day Finishing Position Votes Bahrain GP Carlos Sainz 3 31.4% Saudi Arabian GP Oliver Bearman 7 48.3% Australian GP Carlos Sainz 1 38.4% Japanese GP Charles Leclerc 4 23.8% Chinese GP Miami GP Emilia Romagna GP Monaco GP Canadian GP Spanish GP Austrian GP British GP Hungarian GP Belgian GP Dutch GP Italian GP Azerbaijan GP Singapore GP United States GP Mexican GP Brazilian GP Las Vegas GP Qatar GP Abu Dhabi GP

How is F1 Driver of the Day chosen?

As we said, this is all about the F1 fans getting a chance to decide the award during every single race.

Voting opens during the latter stages of each race and closes when the race ends.

How to vote for Driver of the Day

It’s incredibly simple to get involved. You just need to go to the voting page on the official F1 website and cast your vote once the window opens.

What is the prize for Driver of the Day?

Drivers do not receive a trophy, and there is no financial incentive. It is simply a recognition of a driver's performance from the viewing public.

