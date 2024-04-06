F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen quickest, Hamilton breaks duck as Perez makes history at Suzuka
Max Verstappen stormed to a fifth consecutive pole position at the Japanese Grand Prix but was challenged closely by team-mate Sergio Perez in the process.
Perez lost time in the last sector of his lap which cost him a shot at the top spot and left Verstappen to take his 36th pole in Formula 1 by a margin of just 0.066 seconds.
Lando Norris proved that McLaren have the pace to compete for a podium this weekend with third place – two tenths ahead of 2024 race winner Carlos Sainz in fourth.
Lewis Hamilton was unable to extract further pace from his Mercedes car and will line up in seventh place, sharing an all-2025 Ferrari fourth row with Charles Leclerc in eighth.
Home favourite Yuki Tsunoda was unable to lift himself from tenth but did put in a sensational lap during Q2 to make the final qualifying session in the first place.
F1 Qualifying Results: Japanese Grand Prix 2024
1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]
2. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]
3. Lando Norris [McLaren]
4. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]
5. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]
6. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]
7. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]
8. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]
9. George Russell [Mercedes]
10. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]
ELIMINATED IN Q2
11. Daniel Ricciardo
12. Nico Hulkenberg
13. Valtteri Bottas
14. Alex Albon
15. Esteban Ocon
ELIMINATED IN Q1
16. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]
17. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]
18. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] 19. Logan Sargeant [Williams]
20. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]
How does F1 Qualifying work?
The 60-minute qualifying session is split into three finite windows which provides a dramatic prelude to Sunday's big race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.
Then Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
