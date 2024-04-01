F1 News Today: Hamilton's 'transparency' claims questioned as F1 team announce SIGNIFICANT change

Formula 1 winner David Coulthard has questioned Lewis Hamilton over comments he made calling for more ‘transparency’.

F1 team announce SIGNIFICANT change of direction

Haas look set to bring their first upgrades of 2024 to their car sooner than expected, in a significant change from previous years.

Major F1 acquisition to be announced 'next week' as new details emerge on £3.5 billion splurge

It has been reported that Formula 1’s owners – Liberty Media, are set to unveil their multi-billion-pound takeover of MotoGP as early as next week.

F1 legend suggests Wolff pursuing Verstappen just to 'annoy' Red Bull

Former Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has suggested that there may be an ulterior motive to Toto Wolff's continued pursuit of Max Verstappen.

RB star believes he has point to 'prove' over F1 future

A Visa Cash App RB driver is looking to impress potential suitors in the 2024 season, as he eyes a Red Bull seat for next year.

