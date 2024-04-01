F1 pundit makes HUGE claim on stunning Vettel return

Former Aston Martin strategy engineer Bernie Collins believes that Sebastian Vettel ‘would consider’ coming out of retirement to make a return to Formula 1.

Making his debut with BMW in 2007, Vettel enjoyed an illustrious career in the sport that saw him win four consecutive world championships between 2010 and 2013 with Red Bull.

Coming second place in the standings in 2017 and 2018 with Ferrari, the German finished his career at Aston Martin before retiring from F1 in 2022.

The 36-year-old has since been enjoying his retirement with his family, and was also seen at the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix, where he launched his ‘bee hotels’, on the newly-named Buzzin’ Corner, to promote biodiversity at Suzuka.

Sebastian Vettel won four world titles with Red Bull

The German recently completed an endurance test in a Porsche 963

Vettel F1 return on the cards

Recently, Vettel has been linked with a remarkable return to motorsport and has even been mentioned in the running for the vacant Mercedes seat in 2025.

The German’s most recent outing came at the MotoGP track Motorland, Aragon, where he completed an endurance test in the Porsche 963 for Porsche Penske Motorsport in preparation for the team's 24 Hours of Le Mans campaign.

Speaking on The Fast and The Curious podcast, Collins – who is now a Sky Sports F1 pundit – said that Vettel could make a return to F1, but only if he is presented with the ‘right car.’

Vettel has been linked with the vacant Mercedes seat

When asked if he would be tempted of an F1 comeback, she said: “I think he would.

“I think that all of them have that drive within them, and all of them have been doing this for the past X number of years. Not even their F1 career – like their karting career, their junior career, they’ve been doing it for so long.

“So, he stepped away [from F1] less than I did, a year and a half ago. Unless you very quickly fill that void, I imagine for all of them, there’s that sort of slight pullback."

